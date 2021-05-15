DEAR EDITOR:
I understand the frustration and real fears expressed by the Historic Rawson Circle District. I have seen my neighborhood take what they weren’t looking forward to.
I moved into a quiet, nice neighborhood on Westgate in Fairfield Subdivision. Later on, around the corner on Beattie, down the street from beautiful, well-kept homes, a private school, church school, church and nursing home, apartment complex, were built and traffic got a lot heaver. Then someone took down the “No Thru Trucks” signs here when I moved, and for many years, and without our knowledge or input, this became a racetrack for ambulance, firetruck, and emergency vehicles, just over the hill, with a stop sign on each end of the block.
Now trucks and regular semis of all kinds and many cars, speed through. (Police love to sit here, in wait.) Now I have had to tell anyone who came to my home for whatever reason to back up on my grass before leaving or take their life in their hands. Of course, this caused a pavement problem, and we put up with potholes for many years before they finally got around to repaving the street.
Then again, with no notice of any kind, a home was sold in this previously residential area to a group that apparently takes care of grown adults with problems.
Next an ugly ramp appeared, all the way across the front of the house, and the lawn became a mud pit with 15, 20 cars parked in front every day. Also small buses came loaded with children let out there after school in our previously very residential neighborhood. After a long period and a few complaints from many I know of, the mud puddle was finally better as they paved the back yard, and most cars and buses are now parked there. Next I see an adult on a leash being led past my house by another adult, and things of this nature
I called my commissioner and was told when this went in there was no set-up for letting us know in advance. No zoning change sign. Zero. I told him if it were Doublegate, I bet they would have been notified before this happened. He told me there was now a way to let the neighborhood know, too late in my neighborhood.
And has it lowered the neighborhood, torn down the price of our for sale homes, and the length of time it takes to sell them? Yes.
Gerry Hill
Albany
