DEAR EDITOR:
I use to say, “For the life of me ...” A couple of days ago, as I watched TV — something that I don’t do more than an hour a month — I saw a bunch of people going wild in Minnesota on the news. It looked like the whole town had gone stark raving mad. It was then that I asked myself, “Where did we go wrong?”
I was raised as an extreme racist. By extreme, I mean that nobody was spared except white people. Jews, blacks, Italians, Chinese, Mexicans ... and the list goes on. I was ever inclusive of everybody. It wasn’t until I got older that I was able to see through the fog. The way it was when I was little — and everybody was little at one time, others are little twice — is that I listened to my father. I’ve always had a saying: “Little people have big ears.” And so I listened to my father rant and rave about everything.
At that time, to me, he knew everything. And later on in life, that was the image that he tried to project. I listened to him run everything in the ground ... people and the government. I listened to him, and it made a deep impression on me. It wasn’t until I left home that I found out that he wasn’t the smartest man in the world, but was among the dumbest.
I never ask anyone what their religion is or their ethnicity, because at my age, I don’t give a damn. You will get back from me what you give me. I’ve worked alongside of many blacks, Hispanics, Asians, and others that were not white. It seemed that almost every day or at least every week, I found out what a bunch of great people there were in the world that weren’t white. Wow. I had a very profound picture in my mind of how sorry black people were, and then I found that some of the black people I worked with were much better and smarter and harder working than some of the whites. There was one man in particular, no name mentioned, that I later worked with as a team on a shift, and he was the greatest man I ever rotated with. I loved the man. I enjoyed working with him so much. I hated that the shift got broken up.
It’s been 60 years since I learned how wrong I was, and since then, I look at things differently. I fully understand the resentment against the white police officer that put his knee on the back of a black suspect’s neck for so long that he died. No sympathy here for the cop. My sorrow is for the man’s family. However, the events on the news were not warranted, nor acceptable. It was, in fact, reprehensible. The few that were involved changed the image of so many in just one night.
God help us, because we need it.
Warren D. Grant
Albany
