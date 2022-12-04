To the Editor:
To prevent the worst impacts of overheating the climate, heat-trapping gases must be cut in half by 2030. To meet that target, every state must contribute its fair share of those reductions.
To prevent the worst impacts of overheating the climate, heat-trapping gases must be cut in half by 2030. To meet that target, every state must contribute its fair share of those reductions.
But if we stay on the path adopted by Georgia’s Public Service Commission, the state’s obligation won’t be met.
The Energy Transition Institute has produced a fact-filled, state-by-state analysis of necessary emissions reductions, mostly accomplished by curtailing combustion of fossil fuels. According to ETI, Georgia is one of 15 states that produces disproportionately high amounts of heat-trapping gases, attributed to using both coal and natural gas to produce electricity.
To enable America to meet its obligations in reducing heat-trapping emissions, Georgians must not only continue closing coal plants, as now planned, but we must not substitute natural gas for coal – contrary to Georgia Power’s Integrated Resource Plan approved by the PSC in July.
In commenting on that plan, we strongly recommended that the PSC adopt an alternative being suggested by ETI, which is the rapid development of rooftop solar power instead of relying on power plants burning natural gas. Yet, the PSC and Georgia Power continue impeding rooftop solar implementation.
Accelerating use of rooftop solar will help meet carbon-reduction goals while also benefitting consumers with lower power bills. Yet residential rates are now expected to rise under a proposal being considered by the PSC. Moreover, a well-developed rooftop solar sector would ensure greater network stability as peak demand rises.
Clearly, restructuring Georgia’s energy policy is imperative.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast (912-689-4471)
