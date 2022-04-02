Together with a handful of progressive lawmakers, activist groups are calling on the Biden administration to lower brand-name drug prices by executive fiat. Proponents believe the government has the authority to do so under existing law without any further action by Congress.
Given general public sentiment that prescription drugs cost too much, one must ask why, if the government has such authority, previous administrations have never invoked it. The answer is that the government has no such authority. And if it did, exercising it could spell disaster for American innovation and our research institutions.
The life-sciences sector is best differentiated from other industries because the up-front costs — in dollars, time, and risk — of innovation are so high. Brand-name drugs under patent don’t have competitors in the sense that iOS competes with Android. More so for pharma than any other market sector, the exclusivity — in the marketplace and elsewhere — afforded by intellectual property rights is the key to the game.
Today, America’s life-sciences industry is without compare. American researchers develop about two in three new medicines thanks largely to an ecosystem that, by happenstance and design, encourages scientific discoveries and their commercialization.
The road from laboratory to pharmacy often begins with basic research at nonprofit institutions, especially at our universities. Thanks to a 1980 law, the Bayh-Dole Act, universities own patents to the discoveries made in their laboratories — even if government provided funding for the research.
This enables private-sector firms — like start-ups backed by venture capital — to license researchers’ discoveries, taking them through development and to commercialization.
This process plays a critical role in the life of Georgia’s universities.
Nationally, the University of Georgia ranked second last year in the number of commercial products created from its research. They included new poultry vaccines, new wheat and blueberry varieties, and software to assess muscle function. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, recently named its first-ever “chief commercialization officer.”
At Mercer University, where I teach, three of my colleagues recently founded a startup called DD Therapeutics, which is working to commercialize a process involving modified nanoparticles for transporting medications to the brain.
In short, we have a thriving innovation ecosystem. Much credit goes to the Bayh-Dole Act.
Yet the act also provides a pathway for the government to rescind exclusive patent rights in cases where an invention is not available to the public on “reasonable terms.” Activists believe the Biden administration should “march in” and nullify patent rights on expensive medicines so that generic manufacturers can enter the marketplace.
History shows the folly of this idea. In 1989, the National Institutes of Health imposed a “reasonable pricing” clause in its patent licenses and public-private collaboration agreements. Following two reviews that elicited massive concerns about the danger the clause posed to innovation, NIH removed the provision in 1995, saying it “has driven industry away from potentially beneficial scientific collaborations.”
As a key architect of Bayh-Dole, Joseph Allen, noted recently, “Commercializing federally funded inventions in the private sector is a high-risk endeavor, much more likely to fail than to succeed, especially when it comes to developing new drugs. ... Making the commercialization process even riskier will create fewer critically needed drugs.”
Why would any investor back a life-sciences firm if the federal government could “march in” and expropriate a patent at any time, even after a medicine is on the market? For that matter, why would any industry feel safe from patent seizure?
The primary purpose of Bayh-Dole was to commercialize federally funded inventions. It was never intended as authority to allow the government to set prices. As then-NIH Director Harold Varmus pointed out in his 1995 decision to remove the “reasonable pricing” clause, “One has to have a product to price before one can worry about how to price it.”
The typical NIH grant is about $600,000. On average, companies spend more than 4,000 times that — about $2.6 billion — for every new medication that reaches the market. Putting this investment at risk would be recklessly imprudent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.