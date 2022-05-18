I would like to respond to the article in the Perspectives section dated May 8, 2022, entitled “Doing away with Roe V. Wade will have repercussions” by Tara Fletcher.
At the end, after listing numerous figures of the flood of children that will be allowed to live, she states that only the pro-life side should consider the quality of life of these children. The pro-life side is mainly composed of religious people and organizations. The Hoover Institute published a study that showed that 91% of the religious groups donate to charity compared to 66% of secular groups. It also showed that 67% of religious groups volunteer their time compared to 44% of secular groups. So Ms. Fletcher, how about encouraging the secular to at least come up to the level of religious pro-lifers in their charitable giving of money and time to the least fortunate? Then maybe they could join with us in caring for all of those living children instead of just saying “I told you so.”
I am sure Ms. Fletcher supports the principles that our country are founded on, including that first one called the Right to Life. If you don’t uphold that one for the weakest of us, in the womb, then where do you draw the line? How about those who are dependent on financial and medical support to live? What about those that are in the last years of life in nursing and care facilities? Do these groups no longer have a right to live based on the quality of their current and future lives? And who makes that decision?
There is a reason the religious are so adamant about that life in the womb. God said in the Bible that when you have done it to the least of these, you have done it to me. God also says that He knew us before we were knit together in the womb. Don’t you think that our God knows what the future quality of our life can be and that He knowingly decided to bring us into this world? I don’t know about you, but I have no desire to stand one day in front of God and tell Him that He made the wrong decision and that I knew better than Him. We are endowed by God, our Creator, with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
