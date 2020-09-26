Wednesday is the deadline to participate in one of the most important events for the next decade — the 2020 Census. The census counts every person living in the United States to decide the amount of federal funds each state receives for the next 10 years. The federal funds help pay for education, highways, housing, nutrition programs, unemployment insurance, health care, police and fire grants.
The funds also help finance rural wastewater, economic development, farm programs, and agriculture research ... all programs that are particularly important to Georgia. In the 2010 Census, Georgia reported 9.6 million people that resulted in $15 billion in federal aid, or about $1,600 per person. Georgia also gained a new seat in the House of Representatives and another vote for the Electoral College from participation in the 2010 Census.
Unfortunately, to date we have only counted 61% of Georgians, which means we will receive 39% less than our fair share in funds and political representation on the national, state, and local levels — unless we get a complete count.
The good news is there is still time to be counted, if you act quickly. You can go online to 2020census.gov or call (844) 330-2020 by Wednesday to make sure you and your family are counted. It only takes a few minutes and is completely confidential. The only goal of the census is to find out how many people, regardless of citizenship, are living in each state.
I can’t stress enough how important the census is for Georgia to thrive in the next decade. For Georgians to get full political representation and funding for education, schools, highways, health care, nutrition, and Internet for the next 10 years, everyone needs to be counted this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.