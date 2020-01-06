Sanford Bishop put his contempt for the people of Southwest Georgia on full display. He voted in lock step with Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and the radical left to impeach President Trump.
Sanford Bishop often brags of his position on the Agriculture Committee. His boasting is without substance.
Hurricane Michael devastated bumper crops across southwest Georgia. Historically, disaster aid is approved within weeks. With southwest Georgia on the line, Democrats demanded more aid for Puerto Rico before helping our farmers.
Bishop was as quiet as a mouse as days turned to months. Bankers and vendors were forced to stretch credit lines to the breaking point. Farmers and entire communities anxiously waited for disaster relief that finally came, eight months later.
President Trump negotiated the U.S., Mexico, Canada (USMCA trade agreement) with Mexico and Canada to replace NAFTA. USMCA is better in every aspect than NAFTA. A swift passage would have been easy and given farmers and businesses a stable policy to make planning decisions.
It languished because Nancy Pelosi and Democrats focused all their attention on impeaching President Trump. Sanford Bishop was habitually silent. When Pelosi finally allowed a vote, it passed the House by an overwhelming 385-41.
Sanford Bishop does not stand up for the values of the people of the 2nd District.
Donald E. Cole
Cordele