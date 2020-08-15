We are in the middle of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic that has cost us the lives of loved ones, shuttered small businesses, destroyed jobs and upended our way of life. Families are struggling to pay the bills, figuring out how to educate their children and stay in their homes or apartments. It is a moment that demands serious leaders with a proven record of getting things done. This means putting people before politics.
Representing the 2nd Congressional District of Georgia has been an honor and privilege. I wake up every single day clear-eyed and committed to delivering results that matter to people in every corner of the district. As Shirley Chisholm once said, “Service is the rent we pay for the space we occupy on this earth.”
I have lived my career by that motto. I have built a reputation for working across the aisle to craft and enact sensible policies and budgets on a bipartisan basis. Take agriculture, for instance. You can’t talk about Georgia’s economy without mentioning our unique and vibrant agriculture industry – from peanuts to poultry, pecans to produce.
Agriculture is the biggest economic engine in our state. I have used my leadership as chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Federal Drug Administration and Related Agencies to make sure our farmers and ranchers have all the tools needed so this economic engine continues to churn and that we continue producing the highest quality, the safest, the most abundant and the most economical food and fiber in the world.
As your representative, I have brought more than $22 billion in our tax money back home to middle and southwest Georgia to improve our schools, build roads, create jobs, boost our local economy, make health care more accessible, support veterans, law enforcement and to strengthen our national defense. I have been there to bring relief in times of floods, tornadoes, drought, hurricanes and acts of God.
After Hurricane Michael ripped through Georgia in 2018, destroying communities and leaving unprecedented crop loss in its wake, I worked tirelessly to help provide farmers and communities the support they needed to recover. And when some tried to play politics and rip away this life-saving assistance, I fought tooth and nail to push our bipartisan emergency disaster appropriations bill across the finish line.
I have fought for and preserved jobs at Fort Benning, the Marine Base in Albany, and Robins Air Force Base. These bases contribute mightily to our national defense and billions of dollars in economic impact to our state and nation.
I have also dedicated myself to making our government user-friendly for our constituents. Our office has handled thousands of cases that have helped my constituents navigate the sometimes difficult issues that people encounter when dealing with our government. Our office is a “help” office designed to help my constituents and communities reach their full potential.
Today, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, I have worked hard to secure funds for hospitals, research, workers, small businesses and students — communities that have been some of the hardest hit by the virus’ impact. I have also been particularly concerned with how the crisis will affect our food supply and security, especially on children and families, farmers and our rural communities. Through my leadership position as chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, I was able to make certain these priorities were included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
But to truly stop the spread of the virus, and prevent another spike here in Georgia, we must all do our part and work together. That is why I will continue to fight for greater investments into widespread testing and tracing. Without these robust actions, we will not be able to safely and swiftly re-open the American economy.
As your representative, I also promise to be open and transparent with you. That’s why I publicly acknowledged spending errors made by my campaign committee and took action to fix them. These were mistakes that should never have happened, and I should have provided more careful oversight. Some people who care little about our district will try to use this to tear me down. That’s the nature of politics. But you have my word that I will come to work every day focused on addressing the needs of my constituents during this incredibly challenging time for our country.
From fighting to lower health care prices and prescription drug costs for families, to creating new investments that support small businesses and boost job creation, trust that I have your back. And as our nation continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ll also do everything in my power to make sure coronavirus relief funds are going to the people and small businesses who need it the most, and not big corporations looking for a shortcut. That’s what I’m fighting for.
I look forward to continuing to serve God by continuing to serve His people.
