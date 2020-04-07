With the entire world battling the coronavirus pandemic, we are all scared and struggling. There is much we do not know about this virus. However, we do know one thing for sure: COVID-19 is extremely contagious, even more so than the seasonal flu. Additionally, according to the CDC, up to 25% of people infected with COVID-19 have no symptoms, making it impossible to know who is sick and at risk of infecting others.
Our hospitals are already seeing an avalanche of cases requiring intensive care treatment. People from all walks of life, even the young and healthy, have been admitted to hospitals with life-threatening complications and are dying — including the professionals treating them. Even more tragically, victims of this virus are dying alone in quarantine, only hearing their loved ones’ voices over the phone. The reality is if our community does not act together, our health care system will be completely overwhelmed and unable to provide life-saving care for every sick person. We have already seen this in Italy, where doctors and nurses are forced to decide who lives and dies because there are not enough hospital beds and ventilators.
Fortunately, there is a reliable way to protect yourself and your family that I am sure you have heard of: social distancing. The governor has shut down the state, but effective social distancing goes further than not eating at restaurants or teleworking.
True social distancing means you spend time only with the people living in your household and stay home whenever possible. Do not visit people who do not live with you — they could be sick without symptoms and leave germs on surfaces around you. With stores and restaurants closed, spending time outdoors is a popular way to stretch your legs, but even this can lead to overcrowding. If you choose to go to a trail or park, continue to stay 6 feet away from other people and leave if that is not possible. Maintain as much distance as you can from others at the grocery store and shop to avoid repeated trips. Wash your hands when you get home.
If you are an essential worker like a grocery store employee, you may not be able to telework, but you can still practice social distancing at home. Follow your employer’s cleaning instructions, wear gloves and a mask, but most importantly, stay 6 feet away from others. When you are off the clock, follow the same guidelines as non-essential workers — do not spend time with people who do not live with you, limit your trips to essential businesses, and wash your hands often.
With Easter and Passover this week, it is natural to want to be with your loved ones and celebrate with your church, temple or extended family. It is tempting to say, “It’s just one day, I’ll keep social distancing afterward.” Unfortunately, experts are certain the outbreak in Dougherty County started at a funeral — even a few hours together was enough to create one of the worst outbreaks in the United States. Although New York City has far more deaths, Dougherty County has twice the number of deaths per 100,000 people. To slow the spread of this virus, we will all have to sacrifice and forgo our social nature for a quite some time. The alternative is unimaginable.
More information on COVID-19 can be found in my office’s Resource Guide.
