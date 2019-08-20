Savannah State alumnus supports HBCU bill
DEAR EDITOR:
I am writing in support of Senate Bill 278 sponsored by state Sen. Lester Jackson. I am an alumnus of Savannah State University, and I remain vigilant of its past, its present and its future. I wholeheartedly believe that passage of such a bill would provide a major contribution to the beginning of a solution to address the financial problems of Georgia’s public historically black colleges and universities in general and Savannah State University in particular.
It is no secret that Savannah State is currently experiencing the worst and most devastating financial collapse in its 129-year history. Enrollment has plummeted to its lowest level in more than a decade. And since the funding formula for educational institutions in the state of Georgia’s University System is tied to enrollment, the loss of students adds up to the loss of revenues.
Sen. Bill 278 provides a creative and innovative approach to insulate HBCUs from unanticipated and unpredictable enrollment declines by moving or shifting state funding directly to HBCUs instead of providing that the flow of funds comes directly through the University System with its flawed funding policy. The current funding formula takes into account equity but not parity, and since Georgia’s HBCUs don’t boast enrollment above 5,000, with the exception of Albany State, any significant decline in enrollment automatically places such institutions in peril. Such institutions cannot recover from significant enrollment drops that the larger main stream institutions will be able to do.
A loss of 1,000 students for Georgia State will be a temporary irritant, while a 1,000 drop in enrollment at HBCUs like SSU is life-threatening. HBCUs simply do not have the enrollment threshold to withstand substantial enrollment drops. The loss of every 100 students results in the loss of approximately $100,000 in revenues. The loss of 1,000 students mean that the university is in jeopardy of going out of business. Just do the math.
Therefore, I think Sen. Jackson’s bill is extremely timely and apropos, as it reflects a new and innovative approach to providing financial assistance to HBCUs. SSU cannot continue to take these kind of hits and remain viable. This must not be construed as an attempt to segregate HBCUs from the present system but to improve and enhance our HBCUs and place them in a position to be able to not only survive but thrive while insuring that their historical missions are preserved.
This proposed landmark legislation would strengthen HBCUs while simultaneously maintaining their non-race-based admissions practices focusing on diversity and inclusion. HBCUs have been getting by with less for decades, but now the time has arisen whereby the playing field has to be made level. The demand for an educated work force capable of supplying the manpower needed to drive a technologically-structured global work force is paramount. HBCUs have been and must continue to be major providers of those manpower needs. More than 40 percent of the degrees at the baccalaureate level received by African American and students of color are provided by HBCUs. This speaks to the importance and indispensability of HBCUs.
Going forward, it is imperative that SSU hire competent leaders with administrative, managerial and leadership experiences with vision to ensure the availability and accessibility of educational capital to generations of college-bound youngsters who are yet unborn. That means a national search must be launched by a committee composed of competent, conscious and consecrated members who have the good of the university and the community at heart. This is why I commend Sen. Jackson for having the financial acumen, the philanthropical sensitivity and a political-economic mentality of thinking outside of the box. The time is now.
Jerome W. Woody
Claxton
Jerome Woody is a Savannah State University alumnus and former city councilman for the city of Claxton.