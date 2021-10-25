Every day Georgia principals head to work, thinking of one thing: the success of their students.
Principals are champions for kids and work to ensure they have everything they need to learn, thrive and grow. They understand that ensuring kids have three meals a day is essential for their development. For this reason, principals have always been a critical part of ending childhood hunger in America.
Despite the obstacles, principals continue to collaborate with school nutrition departments, teachers, and other school staff to get kids the food they need, providing critical support in this ever-changing school year.
In International Studies Elementary Charter School, Principal Dr. John Davis III goes above and beyond to support access to school meals. He is health-conscious and understands the importance of developing healthy eating habits at a young age. Davis passes on this knowledge and passion to the elementary students, making him a true asset and champion of the school nutrition team.
This Principal Appreciation Month, we thank and recognize those leaders like Principal Dr. John Davis III, who is behind the scenes, making decisions to help staff and students stay safe, healthy, and nourished.
As 1 in 6 kids in Georgia could be living with hunger, we thank school principals who understand the importance of school meals.
