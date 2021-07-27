Differences of opinion are a good thing. Thoughtfully sharing opposing views in a civil and respectful manner is a good thing. Purposefully spreading false information is not a good thing.
In our current world and its cesspool of social media trolls, fake sites, and misinformation generators, we as a local newspaper have tried to stay above the fray and be able to make sure we always source and confirm our stories and coverage.
The murky waters of the cesspool have begun to spill over into The Herald’s Squawkbox. I am fully aware that people love to go to it just to see the back-and-forth and the sometimes looney thoughts presented by some Squawkers. I even get calls from people who delight in that craziness.
Vox Populi, or “Voice of the People,” is at the heart of any commenting or letter to the editor space. Whether it be print or digital.
The principals of the “Letter to the Editor” were based on a citizen bringing something to the newspaper editorial board asking to run their thoughts. Always — and I mean always — these letters were verified by calling the writer and confirming they sent it and that it was their views and signed by that writer. If we knew that the letter’s contents were false or unfounded, they did not run.
The Squawkbox was originally meant to be a place where thoughts and or comments on current events could be voiced in a quick thought or rebuttal to the thoughts of another squawker from a previous edition. The problem is this anonymous version of commenting has at times had wildly misleading and or inaccurate things presented as if they are factual. As an example, several recent squawks are easily disproved and are just efforts to mislead.
So what I am looking for is input from Squawkers and non-Squawkers alike. Send our editor, Carlton Fletcher, and me your thoughts on what the current Squawkbox should grow into.
One thing is for sure: Purposefully misleading and untruthful items will not make it to the next generation of the Squawkbox.
