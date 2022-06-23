The Select Committee to investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is in full swing.
Unlike the White House Coronavirus Task Force — that quickly turned into the daily late-afternoon s#@% show — the Jan. 6 Committee is getting things accomplished. In other words, it’s taking care of business.
Their business, of course, is getting to the bottom of exactly what transpired and led to the horrific attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Or, as GOP congressman Andrew Clyde called it, a “normal tourist visit.” That would be the same normal tourist visit during which he previously said he helped barricade the House chamber from “the mob” who tried to enter. (Be proud, citizens of Gainesville, Toccoa, Dawsonville and Dahlonega who voted for him.)
The first public hearing of the Select Committee was held on June 6. Here’s just a sampling of the information that was presented:
♦ Attorney General Bill Barr told No. 45 that his stolen election claims were “BS.” Jason Miller, the former president’s campaign adviser, advised President Trump in “pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose.” Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was told there was no evidence of election fraud. By members in his own administration, no less.
♦ No. 45’s son, No. 45 Jr., presented a plan for declaring dear old dad the winner — while the votes were still being counted.
♦ No. 45 suggested that the voting machines should be seized. To lock them up, I imagine.
♦ No. 45 called Vice No. 45 a “wimp.” That description pales in comparison to what No. 45’s daughter heard: that his vice president was “the P-word.”
♦ Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, threw her hat into the ring by urging the White House to overturn the election — via 21 texts to Mark Meadows. Showing how desperate she was in her quest, she even corresponded with John Eastman, one of No. 45’s clown car of lawyers.
♦ Jared Kushner, son-in-law to No. 45, said the threat by some of those in the aforementioned clown car to resign was just whining. He would know, I guess.
♦ No. 45 wanted to march to the Capitol himself. Only the Secret Service told him no. He said he would have prevented the mob from doing anything bad, implying they had, in fact, done something bad. That contradicts his later tweet meant for those who attacked the Capitol in which he said, “We love you. You’re very special.” And Adolf Hitler, I assume, wasn’t such a bad guy once you got to know him.
♦ Rioters came within 40 feet of the person the mob threatened to hang, which is sort of ironic because ever since Jan. 6, No. 45 hasn’t been within 40 feet of him, either.
♦ No. 45 actually agreed with the rioters, about his vice president being hanged, that is.
♦ Members of Congress sought pardons for their role in trying to overturn the results of the election. I’m looking at you, Scott Perry. You too, John Eastman. You should both be ashamed of yourselves. (That doesn’t let you off the hook, Andrew Clyde.)
Those weren’t the only revelations. Several Fox News hosts sent desperate pleas to essentially stop the madness via texts to Mark Meadows during the attack. There’s a seven-hour gap in No. 45’s call logs on the day in question. Mark Meadows burned sensitive documents in the White House fireplace. No. 45 did him one better: he flushed them down a White House toilet.
The bottom line — and again, this is just after the first hearing — is that Trump may have engaged in a criminal conspiracy. What’s criminal about it is that holding the person(s) accountable who were responsible for the attack on the Capitol is, almost 18 months later, still pending.
The last tweet from No. 45 on Jan. 6, 2021 was sent at 6:01 p.m. “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever.”
Take it from me: A lot of us will never forget.
Keep in mind that all of these revelations were just from the first public hearing. The scope and complexity of what will ultimately be presented will no doubt provide enough material for a Ken Burns documentary.
What happens after the Select Committee’s job is complete is anyone’s guess.
I realize that instigating an attack on the Capitol of the United States is not a capital offense.
However, if the sitting President of the United States proves to be the person responsible for instigating — or possibly orchestrating — it, maybe it should be.
