The Albany Marathon is this weekend. I ran in the very first one 15 years ago, then several more times after that.
But you won’t find me on the starting line this year, even though the statute of limitations for whatever crime the two of them thought I committed has probably expired by now.
After great experiences in the first three Albany (then Snickers) Marathons, I became one of its biggest fans. The organization, the course, the weather, and the city are all top notch.
The support and encouragement of the people of Albany is a nice bonus. That is, most of the people. There is always the exception.
One year after I finished running the marathon, my wife and I hung around to soak in the festivities and sunshine for an hour or so. By the time we returned to our car that was parked far away from the Albany Civic Center, the lot was virtually empty. Cindy hopped in the front passenger seat as I opened the hatch in back. I removed my singlet, pulled on a polo shirt, took a quick glance around to see if anyone was looking, pulled my shirttail way below my knees, and quickly slipped my damp running shorts off and put a dry pair of cargo shorts on — a process I’d repeated literally hundreds of times over the years.
I climbed in the car and started the engine, when suddenly a white sedan stopped directly behind me, preventing me from backing up to leave (there was a large curb in front of me, and beyond the curb was a seldom-used side street and a cemetery). I politely tapped the horn and opened my door.
“Oh no, you’re not going ANYWHERE!”
A man of about 6-foot-4 and at least twice my weight — all squeezed into a pair of jeans with a 48-inch waist held together with a Georgia Bulldog belt and a cigarette hanging from his bottom lip — appeared in my rearview mirror. I wondered what was he doing in an area roped off exclusively for runners. It didn’t take long to find out.
“I know the chief of PO-lice and I already called them,” the man said. “They’ll be here any minute.”
After that came a verbal barrage of insults I haven’t heard since my high school gym teacher took exception to my inability to climb a knotted rope suspended from the ceiling.
♦ “You’re not going to come to MY town and take off your clothes and show everything you got.”
♦ “My wife and kid are in the car and they saw everything you got. And so did I.”
At this point I tried to add levity to the situation and said “maybe you shouldn’t have been looking,” but (a) this man in no way understood the meaning of sarcasm and (b) it made him even madder. At this point he said, “Now I’m REALLY going to press charges,” but in all honesty his mind was already made up. If he had anything to do with it, I was going to jail.
♦ “I don’t want to walk down a street and see some guy win’ his like some PRE-vert.”
♦ “Would you want your children to be molested? My son was molested, and it wasn’t pretty!”
I have no earthly idea what triggered those last two. And if you know me at all, you know how hard I was biting my tongue.
Then his — for lack of a better term — better half chimed in, all 4-foot-11 and 95 pounds of her, a cigarette hanging from her lips as well.
I explained I just wanted to get out of my wet shorts. Him: “I work construction and I have wet underwear all the time and I don’t go around nekkid.” Her: “We saw your manhood.” Him: “My son saw EVERYTHING.” Her: “We saw your manhood.” Meanwhile, the son sat silently in the back seat, playing his banjo. I only wish I was kidding.
It was at this point that the real comedy of errors began.
♦ A county sheriff appeared. After hearing his and her side of the story, the county sheriff rolled her eyes and said it wasn’t her jurisdiction. It was a matter for the city of Albany Police, so she called them for assistance.
♦ An Albany policeman arrived for a repeat performance by him and her. The policeman also rolled his eyes — then radioed for another unit.
♦ Two more Albany policemen showed up. One minute earlier I noticed their police car following the funeral procession heading toward the cemetery I mentioned earlier. They too listened to his and her side of the story, and both of the policemen rolled their eyes — and then called their lieutenant.
♦ The lieutenant showed up, bringing the grand total now at the scene to five law enforcement officers. For the fourth time, she and he repeated their stories. People of Albany: Here are your tax dollars at work.
By this time, I was convinced I was going to end up behind bars. My wife did, too. Thankfully, the lieutenant had other plans. He asked if I would mind hanging around while he got statements from him and her, at which point he would send them on their not-so-merry way. Then, I could provide a statement of my own and leave quietly — as a free man.
As him and her were writing, the lieutenant explained that the two of them were well-known around town for this type of behavior, which in police parlance means a pain in the ass. Once they finished writing their statements, they were hesitant to leave — because they wanted to see me with my hands cuffed behind my back, being the criminal that I was and all. When the Lieutenant insisted they leave, they did so with a promise to call the D.A. and the newspapers. For all I know, this very paper could have been the one they called.
As I leaned on the hood of the lieutenant’s car to write my statement, I caught a glimpse of his and her statements and, for the first time in my life, saw a certain part of a man’s anatomy located down there spelled with two E’s and a U.
If I hadn’t spent the last two hours wondering how much time I was going to spend in jail, I might have found it funny.
If.
