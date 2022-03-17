We rejoin the action where I left off a week ago, standing in the cold along the side of the road — in a pair of handcuffs.
For the first time in my life, four days before my 54th birthday, my hands were restrained behind my back. The police officer read me my rights and gave me two choices:
a) Agree to another Breathalyzer test “back at the station (He explained “the batteries were low” on his field breathalyzer unit and he didn’t trust the results);
b) Refuse the Breathalyzer test and go directly to jail — just like in Monopoly.
I chose option a. After all, I was pretty sure 12 ounces of beer that I drank hours ago couldn’t possibly result in intoxication. Or could it? I would soon find out.
The officer escorted me to the back seat of his car, which I had to share with his spare tire — which made me wonder what he had in the trunk. For reasons unknown, his partner stayed behind to keep tabs on Cindy — maybe to make sure she didn’t flee the scene.
(Sidebar: After the party, there was a rather large bottle of wine left over. It had been opened, but not a drop of it was missing. An employee insisted Cindy take it home with her. This large bottle of wine — that was already open, remember — was under Cindy’s seat. I can’t tell you how many times I prayed for the policeman not to search the car. God must have been listening, because he never did.)
Soon, I found myself in a deserted police station with one of Tyrone’s finest, cooped up in a really small room. I noticed there was an even smaller cell in the corner, roughly the size of a closet. It wasn’t the best time to find out I was claustrophobic.
I took the Breathalyzer test again. Two more times, actually. Both tests clearly indicated I was not intoxicated. Not even close. After treating me like Public Enemy No. 1 for more than an hour, all of a sudden the officer treated me like his best friend.
He removed the handcuffs, took the time to explain how blood-alcohol content is calculated, and explained how much it would take for a man my size to be legally intoxicated. Coincidentally, I asked him those exact same questions earlier — right after he gave me the choice between a Breathalyzer test and jail. His answer back then was “I’ll ask the questions.”
Incidentally, his explanation was that for a man my size, I would have to consume four beers in one hour to fail a Breathalyzer test. I wasn’t even in the ballpark.
On the walk from the police station to the officer’s car, I asked him — now that we were best friends and all — if I could sit in the front seat on the ride back to my car. I won’t tell you what he said, but I can tell you our friendship was already pretty much over.
When we got back, the officer’s partner was still “serving and protecting” Cindy. I was given a citation for Failure to Move Over, which later cost me the tidy sum of $285 and a morning in court in the fine city of Tyrone.
The officer then explained to me that if I were to have an accident — any accident — on the way home, I would be taken directly to jail for being involved in an accident with the presence of alcohol in my bloodstream. To this day I don’t know if that was a true statement, but I do know that Cindy drove home that morning.
I also knew I would never get behind the wheel of a vehicle ever again with even a hint of alcohol in my bloodstream. To this day, I’ve stayed true to my word.
By the way, this encounter with Tyrone’s finest occurred on Dec. 7, 2008, the 67th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The officer who put the cuffs on me was arrested in March 2010 and charged with 41 assorted charges, all of them involving children. The charges included child molestation and aggravated sexual battery. One month earlier, he had resigned from the Tyrone Police Department while being internally investigated for unrelated charges, including falsifying time sheets, according to the Police chief. The former officer is currently serving a 140-year prison sentence.
Incidentally, that would be the same Police chief to whom I wrote and complained that his officer had harassed me on that cold December morning.
The chief replied to me that he investigated the matter and had no reason to discount his officer’s recollection of our encounter, nor did he find any hint of harassment. The chief even went so far as to say (and I quote), “I have no reason to question Officer ’s credibility.”
No reason to question the credibility of the officer who falsified his time sheets. Hmmm … I wonder if the chief ever had second thoughts.
Also, Tyrone, I would like my $285 back. A check will be fine.
