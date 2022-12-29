Did you ever have to go for a long period of time chewing on just one side of your mouth for one reason or another? If you haven’t, consider yourself fortunate. Because believe me: it’s not any fun. Trust me ... I know.
Between the fear of a temporary crown pulling loose, trying to minimize the pain of a toothache, or waiting for my gum to heal so that an(other) implant could be imbedded in my jaw, I’ve probably spent the better part of five or six years of my life chewing on one side of my mouth or the other.
I can tell you from experience: When I have a green light to chew on both sides, it’s a blessing. A dream come true. The best thing ever.
You know what a relief it is when your electricity is restored after being off for several hours, if not days? Or how happy you are when your water has been turned off (for whatever reason the water company says it is this time) and then it just suddenly comes back on?
Or how the moment your internet service is finally restored? It gives you the same feeling you had when you woke up on Christmas morning when you were a kid.
That’s what it feels like when I’m able to chew on both sides of my mouth after one side has been on the disabled list for a couple of months (six, actually).
I guess what I’m trying to say is this: Don’t ever take anything — watching television, taking a hot shower, checking in on social media, or chewing on both sides of your mouth — for granted.
“Happiness is a simple game of lost and found. Lose the things you take for granted, and you will feel great happiness once they are found.” ― Richelle E. Goodrich
There’s so much truth in what Goodrich has to say. Sometimes it’s hard to realize how much you’re going to miss something until it’s gone.
“Feel what it’s like to truly starve, and I guarantee that you’ll forever think twice before wasting food.” — Criss Jami
Be thankful for the little things that, if you really think about it, are actually pretty big things.
I’m at the age now where I consider the simple act of waking up in the morning a blessing. But the truth is, I’ve been taking it for granted for darn near 25,000 days.
“There is absolutely nothing that can be taken for granted in this world.” — Robert Anton Wilson.
It’s cliché, I know, but it’s true: Every single day is a blessing. We should all be thankful we’re still around to witness the dawn of a brand new day. Never take your next 24 hours for granted. If you don’t believe me, just consider the alternative.
See my point?
Imagine every morning as if it is the beginning of the first day of the rest of your life. Because here’s the thing: That’s exactly what it is. Every single day is the last day of the rest of your life.
There’s no better resolution for the new year than being grateful for each and every day you’re still here on this planet. Try and do everything you possibly can to make the most of it.
Then tomorrow, do it all over again.
As we begin 2023, I’ll leave you with the toast I made at my son’s and his lovely bride’s wedding: “May each day from now on be the best day of your life.”
In hindsight, I could have added this: And never take a single one of them for granted.
Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.