Scott Ludwig

Did you ever have to go for a long period of time chewing on just one side of your mouth for one reason or another? If you haven’t, consider yourself fortunate. Because believe me: it’s not any fun. Trust me ... I know.

Between the fear of a temporary crown pulling loose, trying to minimize the pain of a toothache, or waiting for my gum to heal so that an(other) implant could be imbedded in my jaw, I’ve probably spent the better part of five or six years of my life chewing on one side of my mouth or the other.

Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.

