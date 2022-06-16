I cherished every minute of being a boy. From riding bicycles when the sun came up to throwing baseballs around in the front yard until the sun went down, life couldn’t have been any better. I was fortunate to have parents who believed a kid should have fun. Sure, they insisted I do my homework and eat my vegetables. But otherwise I had one job as a boy, and that was to enjoy being one.
My dad was a career Navy man, which meant that every three years Uncle Sam asked him to relocate. So our family — dad, mom, my sister Hope, and I — would pack up, leave our friends behind, and go where the Navy needed my dad to be. We learned to think of it as a positive: getting a fresh start, making new friends, exploring new locales and learning different customs.
What we didn’t like about Navy life was that every other three years dad had sea duty, requiring him to be stationed on a ship for six months at a time. Those were always the hardest times for me. The man who taught me to ride a bicycle and throw a baseball wasn’t around to help me work on my jump shot or offer advice on dating girls. My mom was always willing to step in, but frankly she didn’t know much about basketball, and as far as girls were concerned, there weren’t any good enough for any son of hers.
But dad would ultimately return, always bearing gifts for Hope and me. Not that we deserved them, mind you. Rather, the gifts seemed like dad’s penance for being away from us for a very long time.
As all boys should, I thought my dad could do anything. One day he boasted that he could throw a baseball all the way to heaven. I stood in the front yard with my eyes wide open as I waited for the ball to fall from the sky after he threw it in the air. Only it never did. From that day on, there was no doubt about it: My dad could do anything. (Memo to dads everywhere: put the baseball in your back pocket as you rare back to throw.)
In time, I would learn dad wasn’t Superman. His Kryptonite proved to be his failing health. He courageously battled myriad diseases for the final years of his life. On his last night on earth, lying in a hospital bed, he asked me to rub his feet (common for someone with diabetes — just one of his maladies) for the better part of an hour. It was the last thing I ever did for him; while he was alive, anyway, because I like to think that everything I do now is either for him or at the very least because of him. I left the hospital sometime after midnight — my Aunt Faye, dad’s sister, was exhausted and needed sleep so I took her back to my parents’ house to get some rest — and less than five hours later received a call from dad’s other sister, my Aunt Carol, with the news that dad had passed away in his sleep.
Within the hour, I was back by his side. I cried, just as dad has done when he would tell my sister and me that he would be gone for another six months. I slipped his slim, gold wedding ring from his ring finger and placed it on mine, where it’s been ever since. From my perspective, the ring personifies my dad’s life: simple and assuming, yet golden.
A day hasn’t gone by since then that I haven’t thought about my dad.
Sunday is Father’s Day. Be sure to pay your dad a visit. If that’s not possible, give him a call.
And if your father happens to be with mine, feel free to do what I’ve done for the past 15 years. Catch him up on what’s been going on for the past 12 months in the life of the little boy who believed he could throw a baseball all the way to heaven.
