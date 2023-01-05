According to — well, everyone, actually — the top resolutions for the new year are (in no particular order) to exercise more, eat healthier and lose weight. In other words, same as last year. If at first you don’t succeed …
What do all three of them share in common? If you said eliminating calories, you would be correct. (If you said they all had a snowball’s chance of being successful, you would also be correct.)
Eliminating calories: Burn, baby, burn.
That being said, right about now is a good time to provide some tips for sticking to any or all of the commitments you made to yourself (and your body) for 2023.
It’s worth noting that the average human being burns somewhere in the neighborhood of 2,000 calories a day — and that’s by doing absolutely nothing. That means that for every hour of the day, your body is getting rid of 80 calories (results may vary) … even if you’re just sitting on the couch.
♦ However, since the average human being requires the daily consumption of at least 2,000 calories— although the majority of us go well beyond that number — that means you’ll have to do something other than couch-surfing to stick to your resolution(s) for the new year to get rid of any unwanted, unwelcome, or unnecessary calories that accidentally or inadvertently cross your path.
♦ Professional athletes, of course, require more than 2,000 calories per day, and should base their caloric intake on the training and level of exertion that goes into their respective sports.
Basketball players, for example, probably need four times the amount of the average person. Triple that number for football players, and double it for baseball.
Bowlers, of course, would be the first to admit they should cut that number in half.
♦ What this means is that you should be careful of what and where you eat. For example, this is how quickly the calories found in fast food add up. If you order a Whopper with cheese, an order of fries, a vanilla milk shake, and a Coca-Cola to wash it all down, you would consume just shy of 1,900 calories, not to mention a bazillion grams of fat.
♦ I have no earthly idea what a fat gram is. Or, for that matter, what they do.
In other words, one meal at Burger King leaves you only enough room for another couple of hundred calories to complete your daily intake. So go ahead and enjoy a bowl of oatmeal, a pretzel, a carrot — splurge and have two — and all the water you care to drink … as long as it’s at least eight glasses a day. Like I said, the calories add up fast.
Of course, you could always downsize your Burger King order as opposed to, say, supersizing it. For example, substitute your sugar-laden drink with a Diet Coke and …
OK, let’s be serious; after a Whopper, fries, and a shake, do you really think a calorie-free soda is going to make that much of a difference? Of course it won’t. A better option is to cancel your order entirely. Then go someplace else and order a salad. And lay off the ranch dressing.
So, to compensate for those extra calories you accidentally or inadvertently consume that exceed the amount you burn off by doing absolutely nothing, you’ll have to get off the couch and (drum roll) … move around a bit. Don’t think of it as exercise, though. Think of it as a means of prolonging your life.
Here are some suggestions to help you start moving around. I’ve also included the number of calories each of them burn in 30 minutes of activity by a 155-pound person:
♦ Moderate calisthenics — 162;
♦ Low impact aerobics — 252;
♦ Throwing a Frisbee — 105;
♦ Horseback riding — 70 (1,250 if you’re a horse);
♦ Tai Chi — 144;
♦ Spending 30 minutes Googling “What is Tai Chi?” — 40 (See doing absolutely nothing);
♦ Golf (carrying clubs) — 198;
♦ Golf (riding in cart) — Hahahaha …
♦ Running/Cycling — 288 (Both are aerobic. In other words, strenuous. Remember, you can always throw a Frisbee. Or buy a horse.)
If these are all too strenuous, try these on for size (again, these are for 30 minutes’ worth of activity):
♦ Taking a hot bath — 63;
♦ Doing laundry — 39;
♦ Watching a scary movie — 92;
♦ Sleeping — 35.
And one more:
♦ Doing absolutely nothing (no movement necessary) — 40.
Now let’s review what we’ve learned:
♦ Exercise, healthy eating and losing weight go hand-in-hand. One compliments the other. If you’re going to take on any one of them for a New Year’s resolution, you may as well take on all three.
That way, the next time anyone asks why you spent your entire afternoon sitting on the couch, you can boast with the utmost pride and confidence that you were burning off a Snickers bar.
Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.