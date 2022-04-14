Make no mistake: Every runner dreams of running the Boston Marathon.
I should know. I was one of them, and I always thought it would take a miracle for it to ever happen.
In my wildest imagination, I never thought I could possibly run well enough to qualify for the most prestigious race in the world, outside of the Olympics, of course. But then one day, I did. I ran as fast as I ever have in a marathon in Jacksonville, Fla., and qualified, with nearly four minutes to spare. A miracle, perhaps.
In 1987, on the third Monday in April — Patriot’s Day — I crossed the elusive finish line on Boylston Street in what was then my fastest 26.2-miles ever. As an added bonus, a portion of my run was broadcast live on ESPN’s coverage of the race. It was my 15 seconds of fame, or, in my case, 15 strides.
I was ready to end my Boston Marathon aspirations right then and there. Only seven years later, two of my running companions, Val and Al, convinced me that the Boston Marathon didn’t have to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I took their advice, and today each one of us has a dozen finishes in what we called our “Christmas in April.”
Today, I have a lifetime of Boston Marathon memories I never dreamed possible:
· I ran the 100th edition in 1996. There was a record 36,000-plus runners in the field that year, the largest ever. (Prior to 1996, there had never been more than 10,000.) That, of course, made for all sorts of logistical problems. For example, the bus ride from Boston to the start in Hopkinton takes more than an hour. We rode in those yellow school buses, so there were no bathrooms. Prior to a marathon, runners drink fluids. A lot of them, in fact. When our bus arrived in Hopkinton, there was a long line of buses waiting to unload. Meanwhile, runners continued to hydrate, and most of them needed to use a bathroom. This made for desperate times. You can use your imagination as to what happened next.
· In 1999, my son Josh accompanied me to Boston. We took in a Red Sox game at Fenway Park the afternoon before the race. Josh sat 20 rows behind the third base dugout; I sat right next to him, directly behind a cement column that obstructed my view of the field (sad but true). As for the marathon, when I turned the last corner onto Boylston Street, Josh was standing amongst the thousands of fans lining the course. Somehow — another miracle, perhaps — we made eye contact. I’ll admit that of all my Boston Marathons, this is the one I’m proudest of because I ran well — and my son was there to see it. I just wish he was still here to run it with me one day like we had planned.
· In 2003, the Boston Marathon was my 100th lifetime marathon. So I wanted to do something special to celebrate, and decided to run the marathon from the finish line to the starting line prior to running the actual marathon. My friend Al took it upon himself to notify the local television stations what I was doing, and one of them took the bait: They wanted to interview me prior to the start of the race. After running 28 miles from the finish line to the starting line — the two extra miles because the course looks different running it backwards and I got temporarily lost — I made my Boston television station debut. It came right after an interview with a couple that was getting married on Heartbreak Hill (around the 20-mile mark) as they ran the marathon together. Incidentally, and perhaps not surprisingly, I ran the 28 miles to the start faster than I ran the 26.2 miles to the finish.
· Cindy accompanied me to Massachusetts in 2010 for my 12th and, in all probability, last Boston Marathon. The race itself wasn’t particularly memorable outside of the fact that I crossed the finish line, but our week in the Cradle of Liberty (as Boston is known) certainly was. There were lots of tours — most of them on foot, painfully (for me, anyway) — and one memorable visit to the Samuel Adams Brewery that gave out more free samples than a human being has a right to.
However, not all of my Boston Marathon memories are fond ones. While I didn’t run the race in 2013, several of my good friends did. When the bombs went off that year on Boylston Street — not far from where Josh had been standing 14 years earlier — for me, it was a “JFK in Dallas” or “9/11” moment: I’ll always remember exactly where I was, who I was with, and what I was feeling. As for the latter, it felt like a punch to the heart.
Thankfully, none of my friends running in 2013 was harmed. Thankfully, those responsible were held accountable. Thankfully, the Boston Marathon returned the following year. It was a magnificent testament to its pride and resilience, much like my memories of competing in it over the years.
Godspeed to all the runners lining up Monday morning in Hopkinton to run the most prestigious marathon in the world.
And may all of your running dreams come true.
