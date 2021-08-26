Recently, I made the following post on social media:
The classics.
♦ Led Zep’s “Stairway to Heaven”
♦ The Doors’ “Light My Fire”
♦ Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird”
♦ Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”
♦ Creedence Clearwater’s “Suzy Q”
♦ The Beatles’ “Let It Be” (open for debate)
♦ Iron Butterfly’s “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” (nonnegotiable)
Feel free to add on.
And add on they did.
Several of the submissions I received were songs I originally intended to include, such as Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride” (long version), Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water,” and Eric Clapton’s “Layla.” One other submission was “Hotel California” by the Eagles, ironic because on the night of my post, I was going to a Black Jacket Symphony concert in LaGrange to hear them play the album “Hotel California” in its entirety, and I intended to include the title song on my original list. Apparently, a short memory is one of the repercussions of listening to classic rock for more than 50 years.
Although I didn’t specify the criteria for being considered a “classic,” I had a few rules in the back of my mind. I’ll mention them here, itemized via Roman numerals because, after all, we are talking about classics:
I. The song had to be recorded between the British Invasion and the year the music died. (Not when Buddy Holly, et al died in a tragic plane crash in 1959, but when disco altered the direction of music forever in the late ’70s).
II. Any song by Aerosmith would not be considered. Ever since reading Steven Tyler’s autobiography, in which he mentions writing “Dream On” no less than a (couple of) dozen times, I switch stations whenever Aerosmith comes on, the exception being “Love in an Elevator,” which is not a classic by any stretch of the imagination – just a song I really like.
III. One-hit wonders were also not considered. (Therefore, “Brandy,” “Stuck in the Middle with You,” “Mississippi Queen,” and “Spirit in the Sky” got the axe.)
IV. If two or more songs were submitted by the same artist, and were all classic-worthy, I got to pick. Which brings me to Rule IV-a: No more than one classic per artist.
Originally, I considered a Vth rule: enforcing a time limit. Specifically, the song had to be at least six minutes long — in honor of Queen’s battle to get “Bohemian Rhapsody” on the air. But I decided against it to make amends to “Warren,” who originally submitted “Billy Don’t Be a Hero” by Bo Donaldson & the Heywoods, and challenged me to prove him wrong. More than happy to oblige, I turned the matter over to my crack investigative team (Wikipedia) that uncovered the followed:
Despite the song’s popularity, “Billy Don’t be a Hero” was poorly received, and it was voted No. 8 on Rolling Stone magazine’s readers’ poll of “10 Worst Songs of the 1970s.
“I stand corrected,” which should have been part of “Warren’s” response but wasn’t when he subsequently submitted “Satisfaction” by the Rolling Stones as an alternative. Since the song is only three minutes and 45 seconds long, and I agree that it is one of the classics, I dispensed with the six-minute time limit.
Also, I eliminated several other submissions – either because I didn’t think of them as classics, or because I never heard of them before (I probably should have mentioned this earlier: I also gave myself veto power). I guess, looking back, that probably deserved a Roman numeral as well.
Now, for the rest of the classics, in no particular order:
♦ I deferred to the Beatles’ “Hey Jude” over my submission of “Let It Be.”
♦ An admitted Deadhead submitted “Truckin’” by the Grateful Dead. (I was never a Deadhead. A Ledhead, maybe, but never a Deadhead. Footnote: At this point in my life, I’ve now written the word “Deadhead” a total of four times, all in the last 15 seconds.)
♦ “A Whiter Shade of Pale” by Procul Harum, a song I intentionally left off the list because I knew it was a friend of mine’s favorite, and he would get around to submitting it sooner or later. It was sooner, and he didn’t sound too happy that I left it off my original list.
· Another friend of mine, a connoisseur of classic rock, submitted “Watermelon in Easter Hay” by Frank Zappa (although I would have chosen “Don’t Eat the Yellow Snow”). I deferred to his judgment because he knows every song ever recorded since da Vinci invented the radio. (Or was that the telephone? I’m always confusing him with the Wright Brothers).
· Others, in no particular order: Grand Funk Railroad’s “I’m Your Captain/Closer to Home.” The Allman Brothers’ “Whipping Post” (that I chose over “Melissa”). “Nights in White Satin” by the Moody Blues. Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.” “Roundabout” by Yes. Pink Floyd’s “Us and Them” (although I prefer “Comfortably Numb,” only because it’s how I feel most of the time). Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes.” Jimi Hendrix’s “All Along the Watchtower” (selected over “Purple Haze”). The Who’s “Magic Bus.”
Finally, two songs I disqualified instantly (and why):
♦ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” because I have no idea what that is. (My guess: a polka.)
♦ U2’s “With or Without You,” because it came out well after music died. (Case in point: If music wasn’t dead after disco, how do you explain that MTV – Music Television, which debuted in 1981 to promote the music of its time – is still around today, but no longer plays music?)
I could make the argument for many more songs from that era as classics. After all, it’s practically all I listen to these days.
I introduced my 12-year old grandson, Krischan, to classic rock and he loves it. Think about that: In 50 years, when he’s 62 years old, he’ll still be listening to Led Zeppelin. My guess is he probably won’t be the only one.
But when 2071 rolls around, it’s unlikely that anyone will still be listening to “Stay” by Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, the current No. 1 song in the country (a tidbit discovered by my crack research team, Google).
But people will still be playing “Stairway to Heaven,” and by that time the song will be 100 years old. And by then, it will be thought of as timeless.
The ultimate criteria of a classic.
