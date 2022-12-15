ludwig col. sig.jpg

Scott Ludwig

When I was a boy, shooting marbles was a popular after-school activity. Here’s how it worked: You and your opponent(s) put an equal number of marbles in a ring drawn in the dirt. Players would take turns shooting — flicking a larger marble with the thumb — at the marbles in the ring. Whatever marbles you hit were yours to keep.

Not to brag, but I was pretty good at it. I always came home with more marbles than when I left. Over time, the marbles added up — although, if I’m being honest, the marbles grew via geometric progression. It wasn’t long before I had accumulated more marbles than I knew what to do with.

Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.

Tags

More Opinion