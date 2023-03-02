ludwig col. sig.jpg

Scott Ludwig

I’ve learned a lot of things as I’ve gotten older. For example, flossing daily isn’t just a suggestion. Too much red meat in your diet isn’t particularly healthy. Nice guys truly can finish last. Your parents are always right.

Nothing dramatic here. I’ve been hearing them my entire life. I just never expected all of them to be true. But I’ll be the first to admit: I should have done a better job listening — before it was too late.

Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.

