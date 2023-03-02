...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TO 10 PM
EST /9 PM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ to 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
I’ve learned a lot of things as I’ve gotten older. For example, flossing daily isn’t just a suggestion. Too much red meat in your diet isn’t particularly healthy. Nice guys truly can finish last. Your parents are always right.
Nothing dramatic here. I’ve been hearing them my entire life. I just never expected all of them to be true. But I’ll be the first to admit: I should have done a better job listening — before it was too late.
However, there are some things I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older that no one ever mentioned. And even if they had, my brain probably wouldn’t have acknowledged them anyway. They are the things that you won’t find out until — sigh — it is indeed too late.
For me personally, I’m referring to this little jewel: When you get older, suddenly everyone’s a Boy Scout.
I’ve never been one to ask for anyone’s help. If I’m starving or thirsty and don’t have any money with me to buy something to eat or drink, I won’t ask anyone — not even a friend — for a small loan.
If I’m loading a heavy piece of furniture onto the back of my truck, I’ll do everything I’m physically capable of doing by myself before I’d even think of asking for anyone’s help.
If I ever got lost when I was younger — OK, so maybe that still happens today — I would never stop to ask for directions. (Then, when technology came along, I said good riddance to those oversized maps that were impossible to fold. Incidentally, I always threw those unfolded maps away before I’d ever ask anyone to refold them for me.)
That being said, imagine my surprise when these kinds of things started happening:
· After finishing a 12-minute run for a stress test, the technician administering the test rushed to my side, grabbed my elbow, and helped me step off the treadmill. She was a middle-aged woman about half my size.
· As I was loading two-dozen concrete blocks onto the back of my truck, a man walked up behind me and asked if he could take over. He couldn’t have weighed more than a buck ten, and was at least a generation older than me. And walked with a cane.
As I said before, when you get older, everyone’s a Boy Scout. There have been several more incidents like these — where it appeared I’m not capable of performing a simple task on my own — but they’re just too embarrassing to tell. You’ll just have to take my word for it.
Here’s the other side of the coin. If someone asks me for help, I always comply. No matter what. When I was younger, it was never a problem.
Now that I’m older, however, it’s become a huge one.
Picture this: My wife and I are visiting another couple in their home. The husband mentions that his wife wants to move the couch from one side of the living room to the other. He goes on to say — looking directly at me — “As long as you’re here, why don’t I grab one end of the couch and you can get the other?” not realizing his request was way over my pay grade.
Here’s the dialogue going on inside of my head:
Remember what the doctor told you: no lifting anything over 25 pounds.
My wife, who knows what the doctor told me, is glaring at me right now with that “Don’t you dare!” look on her face.
My back is still killing me from loading a case of water into the buggy at the grocery store this morning. Luckily, Cindy didn’t notice.
Come on, man — do the right thing. Just say no.
Only this is what comes out of my mouth instead: “Sure thing.”
I know, I know. It’s all part of being a guy. Refusing to get one end of the couch is a guarantee that, at the very least, your man card will be flagged.
♦ And when that happens, you can bet your sweet athat the next time you buy groceries, the elderly gentleman putting them in bags will take them out to your car and put them in the trunk for you — for everyone to see.
Then, the word will start to spread, and before long everyone will know your little secret. And when that happens, no one will ever ask you to grab one end of the couch again.
Then again, that might not be such a bad thing after all.
Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.
