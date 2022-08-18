I wasn’t going to write this, but the more reasons he regurgitated for having classified documents in his residence, the more I felt like I should.
This man, known for his verbal sleight-of-hand, was coming up with every excuse under the sun — short of “the dog ate my homework” — for his indiscretions.
So I started writing.
--
To speak with a forked tongue implies that a person has the intention of misleading or deceiving others.
To speak out of both sides of one’s mouth means that a person will give completely different opinions about something, depending on the time or situation.
No one was better at both than the 45th POTUS, which is still the way he refers to himself — conveniently omitting “former” or “twice-impeached” that would be more appropriate. (If I were him, I’d stick with the latter: 200 years from now, it will still be instantly recognizable throughout the world.)
If you have any doubt that he was the best, let’s take a look back at some of his more memorable doublespeak — right after this brief warmup. Before he became No. 45, he told the Hollywood Reporter that actress Meryl Streep was an excellent actress (2015). But later (2016), when she called him out onstage at the Golden Globes, he tweeted she was “overrated.”
Although his second comment was fairly harmless — I seriously doubt Streep lost any sleep over it — it gives you an idea of the road we’re on.
Fasten your seat belts.
♦ ♦ ♦
♦ According to No. 45, “alternative facts” are acceptable (the inaccurate reports from his staff about the size of the crowd at the inauguration was the first), but when the media reports anything negative albeit factual about him or his administration, he calls it “fake news.”
♦ During CPAC in 2017, No. 45 attacked the media for using anonymous sources, although five years earlier he tweeted an “extremely credible source” (who remains anonymous) informed him that Obama’s birth certificate was fake.
♦ No. 45 regularly criticized Obama for playing golf when he should have been performing his presidential duties. No. 45 announced if he were elected president ... “I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to play golf.” We all know how this one played out.
♦ No. 45 downplayed the threat of the coronavirus when it first broke out, saying on Jan. 30, 2020, “We think we have it very well under control. We have very little problems in this country at this moment — five — and those people are all recuperating successfully. But we’re working very closely with China and other countries, and we think it’s going to have a very good ending for us … that I can assure you.” We all know how this one played out as well.
♦ After Mitt Romney lost the 2012 election — because Obama received more electoral college votes — No. 45 tweeted “The Electoral College is a disaster for democracy.” After winning the election four years later, he changed his tune, tweeting “The Electoral College is actually genius.”
♦ During the height of the pandemic, No. 45 emphasized following safe health guidelines, yet he refused to wear a mask in public.
♦ Regarding the violence in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, No. 45 said there were “very fine people, on both sides” — even though one of the sides comprised white supremacists.
♦ No. 45 regularly touted the value of courage, yet used a fake diagnosis of bone spurs to avoid serving in the military himself.
♦ No. 45 condemned Obama for campaigning for president while he was in office, only to start campaigning for re-election himself after his inauguration.
♦ June 2020: “I am your president of law and order.” Jan. 6, 2021, in a recorded message addressing the mob that attacked the Capitol: “We love you, you’re very special.”
♦ No. 45 referred to himself as a “very stable genius.” Later, he asked doctors to look into the possibility of drinking disinfectants to kill the coronavirus.
♦ No. 45 prides himself on hiring “only the best people,” yet he routinely placed unqualified people in his administration. No. 45 might also wanted to address his administration’s turnover rate, which was 92% by the time he left office. His explanation? “There are people who have done a bad job, and I let them go. If you call that turmoil, I don’t call that turmoil. I say that is being smart. That’s what we do.”
All of these were either before or during his time as president. Who would have suspected that No. 45 would come up with some of his best stuff after he left office? He actually laid the foundation in 2018 while still in office, when he stiffened the penalty for the unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents from one year of incarceration to five years, and turning the offense into a felony.
Then, on Aug. 8, 2022, the FBI exercised a legal search warrant on #45’s residence in Florida (He referred to it as a raid.), resulting in the recovery of 11 highly classified documents he removed from the White House when he left office — violating the law discussed in the previous paragraph.
I suggest it was “a friendly group of FBI agents touring Mar-A-Lago.” Two can play at this game.
Here’s one more example to illustrate my point. Both of the following statements came out of the mouth of the same man, and I don’t need to tell you who:
♦ 2016: “If you’re innocent, why are you pleading the Fifth Amendment?”
♦ 2022: “I invoke my Fifth Amendment right against self-discrimination” (during a deposition before lawyers from the New York Attorney General’s office). The latter, incidentally, he invoked more than 440 times.
It was, without any doubt, the absolute height of hypocrisy. Then again, that’s to be expected from a man whose campaign slogan was “Make America great again,” when what he succeeded in doing was making America hate again.
♦ ♦ ♦
Now I’d like to take a moment to address No. 45 directly:
Here’s the thing, stable genius: You can’t have it both ways. That would make you a hypocrite, and you don’t need any more monikers added to your resume. Your dance card is already full: narcissist, bully, bigot, liar and a few others that just aren’t very nice so I won’t mention them. Buffoon. (Sorry, that one slipped out. Just thinking out loud).
So now you’re going to have to make a choice. Do you want to go down in history as the biggest hypocrite who ever lived? You’re going to have to make a decision, so answer this simple question from the 1977 opus, “Paradise by the Dashboard Light”:
What’s it going to be, boy? Yes. Or. No?
Why don’t you sleep on it. And give me an answer in the morning.
