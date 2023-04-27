scott ludwig.jpg

Scott Ludwig

“Humans are stupid.”

It’s not something she’s ever said out loud. It’s the look on her face when she looks at me that speaks volumes every time another human being senselessly ends up on the wrong side of a gun barrel.

Retiree Scott Ludwig is a runner and a writer. His column is the latest addition to The Albany Herald’s editorial pages.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Opinion