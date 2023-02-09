ludwig col. sig.jpg

Scott Ludwig

On a hot summer afternoon shortly after our grandson turned 6, Cindy and I were working in our backyard while Krischan was busy pulling our green utility cart here and there. We were thirsty, so we asked him if he’d go up to the house to get us something to drink. Krischan walked up to the house, still clutching the handle of the green cart and pulling it behind him.

A couple of minutes later he returned with two popsicles in the cart. “Green Gator delivery,” he said as he handed both of us a popsicle. We thanked him, then he replied, “That will be 10 cents each.” I said that I shouldn’t have to pay for something I already paid for, since I bought the popsicles at the grocery store in the first place.

Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.

