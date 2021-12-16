It’s been a while now — maybe 20 years or so — since our small group of runners was out for our Sunday morning run and we were passed by several other runners that we always thought of as slow. As they went by, one of the runners in our group sighed, lowered his head, and audibly mumbled, “It’s come to this.” Suddenly, the slower runners were us.
That’s what happens when you get older. You slow down as your body wears down, and all of a sudden you’re no longer able to do the things you could do before. Then those Sunday morning 20-milers became 17-milers. Before long, 13. Then, 10.
It’s come to this.
Over time, those four words continued to reverberate and hit closer and closer to home. They still do, as a matter of fact.
But as true as those four words may be, they don’t have to imply that the glass is half empty — and getting emptier by the minute. Rather, they can serve as a reminder that while half of the glass might be empty, we certainly got our fair share of the half that we drank.
As with so many things in life, how you look at things depends on your perspective. Some people choose to see only the dark clouds, expect the worst, and fear the unknown. Others — and I like to think of myself as one of them — prefer to find the silver lining, hope for the best, and cherish the adventure.
That way, the glass is always half full.
As for me personally:
— It’s come to this: It’s now a challenge to bend over to tie my shoes, lift a 25-pound bag of fertilizer, or maintain my balance when I walk to the bathroom in the middle of the night.
Then again, isn’t this the same body that allowed me to hike up and down a handful of mountains, run more than my fair share of marathons, and cut my grass with a push mower for the better part of 50 years?
— It’s come to this: I might forget the name of a friend I haven’t seen in 10 years, the place where Cindy and I went on our last vacation, or where I put down the book I was reading.
But isn’t this the same mind that took me through graduate school, allowed me to hold down a steady job for 40 years, and appreciate every word Pat Conroy ever wrote?
— It’s come to this. I can’t read a menu without glasses, the players on the basketball court appear blurry without binoculars and driving at night is now a challenge.
However, isn’t this the same pair of eyes that allowed me to observe the spectacle and wonder of the Grand Canyon, discover what Santa Claus left under the Christmas tree for so many years, and witness the spectacular and wonderful birth of my son?
— It’s come to this: I can’t always hear Cindy announce dinner’s ready or the television unless the sound is turned way up, and I can’t tell the difference between a police siren on the car stereo and the one coming from an actual police car.
But isn’t this same pair of ears that heard Led Zeppelin play in their glory days, the Star-Spangled Banner at sporting events more times than I could possibly count, and the love of my life look me in the eyes and say “I do?”
The short answer to all of those questions is one and the same: Yes.
Yes, it has come to this. But I’m OK with that.
My glass might be half empty, but there’s still a little bit left in it.
