I trust most of you are familiar with what they say about karma. As the saying goes, it’s absolutely true: Karma can be a bit--.
And it doesn’t apply only to people like you and me. You know, people who dread April 15 every year because it means finding out how much of our hard-earned money we still owe to Uncle Sam.
You see, sometimes it even happens to wealthy people; the kind who boast of only having to part with $750 when tax time rolls around. (I believe we all know who I’m referring to.) Money, in the particular case I’m referring to, that isn’t necessarily hard-earned. Rather, money that just happened to fall in their laps.
But this isn’t about money or income taxes. Not even close.
This is about true, honest-to-goodness Karma. Karma with a capital B.
In 1989, five black and Latino teens were beaten and coerced by New York’s finest into falsely confessing to the rape and assault of a white woman jogging in Central Park. They became known as the Central Park Five. (Netflix offers a chilling film about the event: “When They See Us.” I highly recommend it.)
Shortly after the five teens were arrested, and well before they were ever convicted, private Citizen Donald J. Trump spent $85,000 on a full-page ad that ran in all four of New York’s major newspapers. His hate-filled message requested the return of the death penalty. More specifically, it called for the executions of the Central Park Five.
In 2002, 13 years later, Matias Reyes, a convicted murderer and rapist, admitted to being responsible for the crime. The five teens were no longer the Central Park Five. Suddenly, they were the Exonerated Five.
Meanwhile, the man who took out the full-page ads never so much as offered an apology to the five teens, nor did he publicly acknowledge their innocence once they were absolved of the crimes. This would be the man who called for them to be found guilty before they even had their day in court; the man who would one day be the President of the United States, where everyone is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.
In 2023, 34 years after the Central Park Five were fingerprinted, photographed for mug shots, and read their Miranda warnings, the same fate fell on the man who never said he was sorry or admitted he was wrong.
So now, here’s where Karma demonstrates what she’s capable of.
For the first time in the 247-year history of our country, a former president is under indictment. Also for the first time, a man with 34 felonies hanging over his head is running for the same office he was voted out of not that long ago.
Meanwhile Yusef Salaam, one of the Exonerated Five and the man responsible for the catchy nickname, is now a New York Times Best Selling author, award-winning motivational speaker, and prison reform activist.
On top of that, Dr. Salaam recently announced his candidacy for a City Council seat in Harlem’s 9th District. That says a lot about a man who spent almost seven years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit.
It’s also worth mentioning that the good doctor is now 100% free of any felony charges.
In other words, Salaam is now in a much better position to run for public office than the man who at one time called for his execution.
Karma, indeed ... with a capital B.
Scott Ludwig lives, writes and runs in Senoia. His latest compilation of 101 columns, “Southern Hospitality,” complements “Southern Charm” and “Southern Comfort,” his first two compilations. Other books in his Southern Exposure series include “Finding the Words,” “Portraits of the South,” and “let me tell you a funny story.” All of his books can be found on his author page on Amazon.