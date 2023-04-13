scott ludwig.jpg

Ludwig

I trust most of you are familiar with what they say about karma. As the saying goes, it’s absolutely true: Karma can be a bit--.

And it doesn’t apply only to people like you and me. You know, people who dread April 15 every year because it means finding out how much of our hard-earned money we still owe to Uncle Sam.

Scott Ludwig lives, writes and runs in Senoia. His latest compilation of 101 columns, “Southern Hospitality,” complements “Southern Charm” and “Southern Comfort,” his first two compilations. Other books in his Southern Exposure series include “Finding the Words,” “Portraits of the South,” and “let me tell you a funny story.” All of his books can be found on his author page on Amazon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Opinion

Squawkbox
Local
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com