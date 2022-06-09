Once for Father’s Day, Cindy surprised me by taking me to brunch at an intimate café in idyllic Serenbe (French for ‘’packed like sardines’). It was perfect, if your definition of perfect is sitting in a diner (calling it a café would be a stretch) and paying way too much money for a meal that couldn’t possibly satisfy a mouse — in a town best described as claustrophobic.
Residents of Serenbe’s sister city, Peachtree City, are said to “live under the bubble” because of the proximity of having everything needed to survive no more than a 10-minute golf cart ride away. Serenbe can do Peachtree City one better: There, it’s like living under a golf umbrella. A famous actor on the hit television show “The Walking Dead” once lived in Serenbe for a short time before deciding to move. He lamented that he couldn’t find any privacy. What did he expect living in a place where everyone is practically stacked on top of one another? That pretty much explains why he is an actor and not a rocket scientist.
So the following year, Cindy surprised me again, this time with reservations for brunch at an intimate café in Pine Mountain. She said she had eaten there recently and felt certain I would like it.
Although I took her word for it, I still looked at the café online. I found their brunch menu for Easter Sunday earlier that year. I didn’t see a menu for Father’s Day which, in hindsight, must have been some sort of omen. The Easter menu offered steak, salmon, French toast and scrambled eggs. It looked really good, and I assumed the Father’s Day menu would be similar. So I stopped eating one day early to build up an appetite.
Now you’re about to find out why actors aren’t the only ones not cut out to be rocket scientists.
For starters, the café was the exact same one that Cindy and I ate at on Mother’s Day a couple of years before. I told her way back then it was too frou-frou for my taste, and that was before we even went inside. And I was right. Overpriced meals with undersized portions of food. Ten-ounce craft soft drinks for $3.50 (no refills). A choice of two desserts, both about the size of an egg yolk.
“But,” Cindy said, “it has ambiance.” Since it was Mother’s Day, I bit my tongue. Also, because that was her way of admitting I was right in the first place.
Yet, here I was again. Only on Father’s Day this time. It wouldn’t be so bad had I not specifically asked if it was the same diner we had been to before. At that time she told me no, but now that we were there, she changed her tune.
“But the café has a new name and owner,” she said.
I bit my tongue. Again.
But not for long.
The hostess said we were in for a treat because everything on the menu was delicious. Yeah, and the Titanic was unsinkable.
I looked over the menu, and all I saw were lunch entrees. Since it was still well before noon, I was hungrier for the “br” part of brunch than the “unch” part. The only breakfast item on the menu was a 10-and-under serving of French toast, scrambled eggs and fruit. A young girl at the table next to us ordered it, and when she got her meal I could see it had more than enough food for me.
Cindy thought they might offer it in an adult serving; or at the very least, let me order from the children’s menu. Cindy, I might add, is not a rocket scientist.
I asked the waiter if the adult serving of French toast was an option, and he looked at me like I’d asked him to hand over the keys to his car. So then I asked for the 10-and-under portion. “We don’t have enough for the adults, only the children,” he growled. I asked if there was a shortage of bread and eggs in Pine Mountain. He didn’t crack a smile. If I wasn’t so mad, that would have certainly cracked me up. I do that to myself sometimes.
So under extreme pressure from my wife to enjoy this special Father’s Day brunch, I ordered chicken and pasta.
After a rather lengthy wait, the waiter (now I know why they’re called that: WAIT-ers) set a plate in front of me with a piece of chicken covered in a sauce made of cranberry relish and olives — neither of which I can stand. Fortunately, the sauce was so thick that I was able to slide it off the chicken with a single swipe of my fork.
As for the lone piece of chicken, it was so tiny the bone in the drumstick could have been used as a toothpick. And the pasta was closer to cold than it was hot. There was, however, an ample serving of it — although it reminded me more of spackle than actual food.
Incidentally, while we were waiting for our meal, the waiter stepped out of character and brought us complementary scones for an appetizer — an obvious ploy to distract us from noticing how long we waited for our meal. (Obviously, that didn’t work — or I wouldn’t have mentioned it.) I don’t usually eat scones (I tend to avoid all foods frou-frou), but in this case I made an exception because I was starving. And I’m happy to report that none of my teeth were damaged by eating one of them.
Which is just my way of saying the scones missed their true calling as hockey pucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.