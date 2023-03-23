Did you know March 3 is “If Pets Had Thumbs Day?”
Or that May 14 celebrates “Dance like a Chicken Day?”
How about this one: “King Tut Day on Nov. 4?
You might think I’m kidding, but trust me; I’m not.
However, as the saying goes: If you can’t beat them, join them.
So I’m going to invent a holiday. One for everyone. Personally, I’ve never imagined my cat with thumbs or danced like a chicken in my life, and as for King Tut — well, he hasn’t been on my radar since Steve Martin sang about him many, many years ago.
I was hoping to make my holiday official — you know, everyone getting a paid day off from work — but to do that, I would have had to talk to a local representative, and they in turn would have to have the government make the holiday a national day. Sorry, but that sounds way too complicated. Besides, it might involve Kevin McCarthy.
♦ That’s why I’m just going to go ahead and do it myself, and declare that from this day forward, March 24will be known as Snarky Day. (Don’t laugh. One week ago you were celebrating a holiday by pinching anyone who wasn’t wearing green. Some of you were even drinking beer that color.)
For the time being, the holiday will be just for whomever reads this or it’s passed along to. But in time — who knows? If it catches on, maybe it will stand a chance of becoming an official holiday.
Some of you are probably wondering: What do you mean by “snarky?” Basically, snarky implies either mocking or being critical of someone or something in an indirect or sarcastic way. In other words, it’s right in my wheelhouse. That’s why I feel qualified to give you a few ideas to get you started.
One way to be snarky is by giving snarky responses to what someone else says. Here are a few examples:
♦ If someone says to you “If you ask me ...” cut them off by saying “I didn’t.”
♦ Or if they say “I have to be honest ...” you can fire back with “Does that mean you haven’t been before now?”
♦ Here’s an easy one: “Let me ask you something.” How many of you said “No?” See how simple it is?
♦ Now try this one: “You might not want to hear this ...” This is one of my favorites: “Then stop talking.”
♦ Them: “You know what I don’t understand?” Me: “Logarithms?” I can’t tell you how many times I’ve used this one. I stole it from a movie.
♦ You can also get creative. If they lead with “In my opinion ...” stop them in their tracks with “If I wanted your opinion, I’d beat it out of you.” (I wouldn’t recommend using this with anyone bigger than you. Or with a weapon.)
You can also make like “Jeopardy!” and put snarky in the form of a question. For example:
♦ For Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, you could ask “Did you get beat up a lot in high school?”
♦ For ESPN sports personality Stephen A. Smith: “Do you know people can hear you just fine without yelling?”
♦ For should-I-stay-or-should-I-go quarterback Aaron Rodgers: “Were you always a drama queen, or is that just a recent development?”
· For Will Smith: “The Oscars went rather well this year, don’t you think?”
♦ For Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter: “In the first game of the NCAA tournament, with your team down by five points with less than one second left on the clock, exactly what play were you diagramming during that final timeout?”
♦ For Marjorie Taylor Greene: “You do realize everything that comes out of your mouth sounds bat poop crazy, right?” (This one is also suitable for DeSantis. And the next guy below. And the one below him.)
♦ For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz: “If I call your wife ugly, will you be my best friend, too?”
♦ For McCarthy: “I’ve never known anyone that could stand without a spine before. How do you do it?”
♦ For Fox News host Tucker Carlson: “Seriously, what do you see when you look in the mirror?”
♦ For everyone on “The View:” “Don’t any of you realize that when you’re all talking at once, no one can understand what any of you are saying?”
♦ For No. 45: “Are you worried that the color of your jumpsuit is going to clash with your complexion?’ (Softer alternate: “Is it true you’re writing ‘The Art of the Steal?’” More desirable alternate: “Michael Cohen is rumored to be writing another book titled ‘The Art of the Squeal.’ Any idea what it’s about?”)
(Ideally, Snarky Day would be held on the 45th day of every year in his (dis)honor and/or (dis)grace. Unfortunately, the 45th day of the year is already spoken for. It’s Valentine’s Day.)
♦ For almost every Republican politician in America: “Is there any particular reason you can’t tell the truth, or are you just a natural-born liar?”
I hope that gives you enough to get you started. And I think we can all agree: Snarky Day is indeed a holiday for everyone.
That does it for me. I’ve been snarky enough for one day. Let’s do this again 365 days from now. Until then, remember: Practice makes perfect.
