ludwig col. sig.jpg

Scott Ludwig

A prospective football recruit asked Nick Saban for $500,000 in NIL money and a guarantee that his girlfriend would get into law school at Alabama.

So how did the head coach of six national championship teams respond? Just as you might expect him to: “I showed him the door.”

Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.

Tags

More Opinion