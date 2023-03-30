scott ludwig.jpg

Ludwig

You’re probably not going to believe this, but after last week’s column about making Snarky Day a national holiday, I received an email from someone who carries a lot of weight in the state of Georgia. I’m not at liberty to mention him by name, but I will tell you he won a statewide election two years ago running against the life-sized Barbie Doll he debated a few weeks earlier.

Anyway, the email stated that from 2024 on — assuming everything goes as planned — March 24 will mark the first nationwide observance of Snarky Day.

Scott Ludwig lives, writes and runs in Senoia. His latest compilation of 101 columns, “Southern Hospitality,” complements “Southern Charm” and “Southern Comfort,” his first two compilations. Other books in his Southern Exposure series include “Finding the Words,” “Portraits of the South,” and “let me tell you a funny story.” All of his books can be found on his author page on Amazon.

Tags

More Opinion

Squawkbox
Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated