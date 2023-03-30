...The National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Friday evening to Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Flooding will begin in the lowest
elevations along Third Avenue, Highland Avenue, and Front Street.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 27.7 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
27.7 feet on 02/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
You’re probably not going to believe this, but after last week’s column about making Snarky Day a national holiday, I received an email from someone who carries a lot of weight in the state of Georgia. I’m not at liberty to mention him by name, but I will tell you he won a statewide election two years ago running against the life-sized Barbie Doll he debated a few weeks earlier.
Anyway, the email stated that from 2024 on — assuming everything goes as planned — March 24 will mark the first nationwide observance of Snarky Day.
It gets better. There’s going to be an expansive promotional campaign behind it. The brains behind everything — I’m not at liberty to say who at this point in time — are in negotiations with Will Smith to film a commercial. The vision is for Smith to be on the red carpet, and for me — since it was my idea in the first place — to be a TMZ-ish reporter interviewing him.
With a microphone in hand, I’ll ask him the same snarky question I mentioned in last week’s column which, in case you forgot, was:
“The Oscars went rather well this year, don’t you think?”
I’m sure you can guess what happens next. Yep, he cleans my clock — just as he did to Chris Rock.
And here’s where it gets even better: The same powers-that-be were so inspired by the idea of Snarky Day, they’re thinking of turning April 15 into another national holiday. Liar’s Day.
Their rationale was that there was no better day for it than the deadline for filing income tax returns, the day people are more likely to bend the truth a little. For example, “exaggerate the amount of their charitable contributions or claim their dog or cat (or both) as a dependent.”
Ideally, they’ll get the big orange guy to be the face of the promotional campaign for Liar’s Day.
♦ “After all,” the email mentioned, “there isn’t anyone in the country who does it better.Choosing him as the front man for Liar’s Day is as natural as picking Norm from Cheers to be the spokesman for National Bartender Appreciation Day or Roger Stone as the poster boy for Get out of Jail Free Week.”
♦ (According to the Washington Post Fact Checker Team: No. 45 told 30,573 lies in four years of watching television in the Oval Office. That’s an average of 21 lies every single day — quite an achievement. And that doesn’t account for the time before and after he was in office. I’m going to go out on a limb and suggest there will be a few more. Especially now that there appears to be no end in sight.)
However, according to the email, they’ve decided to go with March 31 — exactly one week after Snarky Day — as the day for liars to celebrate from coast to coast. I’m guessing they thought people might take the liberty of Liar’s Day to the extreme by filling out totally fabricated income tax returns: the Ultimate Lie, so to speak. (Sort of like in the movie “The Purge,” only with pencil and paper instead of guns and knives.)
So, in anticipation of Liar’s Day, I’m going to jump the gun and get a head start. I’m going to tell a few lies.
When?
I just did.
April Fools.
By the way, Tell a Lie Day is on April 4 every year. And that, my friends, is no lie. One more thing that is no lie. No. 45 will soon be known by eight numbers rather than two. Eight is how many numbers are assigned by the Federal Bureau of Prisons to identify inmates.
Scott Ludwig lives, writes and runs in Senoia. His latest compilation of 101 columns, “Southern Hospitality,” complements “Southern Charm” and “Southern Comfort,” his first two compilations. Other books in his Southern Exposure series include “Finding the Words,” “Portraits of the South,” and “let me tell you a funny story.” All of his books can be found on his author page on Amazon.