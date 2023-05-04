scott ludwig.jpg

Ludwig

About a year ago, a friend of mine had a mouse infestation in her barn. I told her that’s why she owned four cats. Before long, the mice were gone.

One year later, she has four rather large cats and a mouse-free barn. Only now her barn is covered in rats.

Scott Ludwig lives, writes and runs in Senoia. His latest compilation of 101 columns, “Southern Hospitality,” complements “Southern Charm” and “Southern Comfort,” his first two compilations. Other books in his Southern Exposure series include “Finding the Words,” “Portraits of the South,” and “let me tell you a funny story.” All of his books can be found on his author page on Amazon.

