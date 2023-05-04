About a year ago, a friend of mine had a mouse infestation in her barn. I told her that’s why she owned four cats. Before long, the mice were gone.
One year later, she has four rather large cats and a mouse-free barn. Only now her barn is covered in rats.
Apparently, rats are above the pay grade of a typical tabby and require the attention of a much larger species of feline. Like a cheetah. Or maybe even a lion, depending on the size of the rats. (Since my friend’s barn is in Senoia and not in Tanzania, I think a cheetah would be more than adequate.)
This made me wonder how the rats replaced the mice in the first place? Do mice grow up to be rats? Did a gang of rats storm the barn brandishing barbed baseball bats and run off all of the mice? Were the mice bitten by radioactive spiders and then turn into rats — sort of how Peter Parker became Spiderman?
(Incidentally, why does “rat” mean the same thing as “snitch?” Just asking.)
Getting back to the topic, although I’m not exactly sure what it is …
If I had my choice between being a mouse or a rat, I think I’d go with the latter. Rats don’t get their spines snapped in half in mouse traps. Rats don’t play host to millions of children clamoring to have their photos taken with a figment of Walt Disney’s’ imagination. Rats don’t spend their entire lives in wire cages with nothing but a spinning wheel to pass the time.
Best of all, rats have no fear of cats. In fact, it might be the other way around.
Plus, other than M-I-C, K-E-Y, M-O-U-S-E, has there ever been a noteworthy song written about a mouse? I think not.
It’s been rumored that Walt Disney also considered using Ricky Rat, Rodney Rodent, Frankie Ferret or Jerry Gerbil as his signature cartoon caricature. Disney, however, could not confirm nor deny.
Probably because he’s been dead for almost 60 years
On the other hand, someone no less than Michael Jackson himself recorded a song about a rat. The song was Ben, and it was about a rat that starred in a horror movie — a horror movie that was a sequel to an earlier horror movie that was about (drum roll) … a whole bunch of rats.
Here’s something I bet you didn’t know. During a female mouse’s two-year lifespan, she can produce from 200 to 300 offspring.
A female rat, however, can give birth to more than 2,000 baby rats in one year alone. Since rats live for two years as well, that gives females enough time to leave 4,000 of her offspring behind. (The jury is out on how male rats feel about this, but I can tell you how my friend feels about it.)
Fortunately (knock on wood), I’ve never had a problem with either mice or rats. But had I been born as one of them, as I mentioned earlier, I’d rather be a rat.
That’s because rats kill and eat mice. It’s never the other way around.
Incidentally, my friend’s barn is still overrun with rats. Had she taken my original advice, her problem would have already been solved.
She must not have had any hand grenades.
