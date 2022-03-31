More than 50 years ago, when I heard the Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black” for the first time, it was the first song I wanted to listen to every day for the rest of my life.
I’ve always been a huge fan of classic rock. So today, I’ve modified my thoughts slightly. Now, I’d prefer listening to the Black Jacket Symphony — ideally live and in concert — every day for the rest of my life.
In 2009, J. Willoughby, a huge Beatles fan — the “J” is for John but nobody calls him that — recognized that the Fab Four’s Abbey Road album was turning 40. He knew that there were plenty of tribute bands around playing the music of the Beatles and some of his other favorite bands, but none of them was playing “like they were supposed to.”
That left the door wide open for what happened next. Since J. enjoyed playing his guitar wearing a black jacket, he thought, “Why not put together an entire ensemble of musicians wearing black jackets performing classic rock albums exactly as they sound on the album?”
The Black Jacket Symphony was born.
Having spent 10 years living in Nashville, J. knew a lot of people in the music business. And once BJS had a little momentum going, people were interested in seeing what they were doing. Today, with a roster that varies from 55 to 75 musicians — depending on what concerts are on their immediate horizon — the band has been on the road for more than a decade. Home base for the Black Jacket Symphony is Birmingham, Ala., although the band members come from different parts of the country.
J. says from that point on, it was a matter of “I know a guy who can play the music” of one band or another, and BJS grew from there.
Thirteen years later, BJS have performed more than 40 different classic rock albums to absolute perfection, including the Beatles’ “Abbey Road,” Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon,” and Queen’s “A Night at the Opera.” I’ve attended several BJS concerts and will be the first to admit: If you listen to their music with your eyes closed, you would swear you’re listening to the original album.
How can their music be so precise? “It’s difficult,” J. says. “It takes lot of what we call forensic research — and lots of homework” (practice and rehearsal). The musicians thrive on the challenge, and the fact that they love to “out-geek” each other contributes to making their final product what it is: absolutely flawless. J. adds, “All of the albums have challenges. The Rolling Stones should be easy (to perform), but it’s really hard to be ‘specifically sloppy.’ The music of the Beatles is deceptively challenging. Preparing for ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ took the longest, because for that we had to coordinate with an entire orchestra. The rehearsals are long and the travel is hard, but the two or three hours on stage more than make up for it.”
J.’s earliest influences were Paul McCartney and Wings (the “Wings over America” tour) and Elton John (“Yellow Brick Road” tour). Jason Rogoff — BJS’s producer, director, CEO, and “potentate” — says that J. possesses an encyclopedic knowledge of classic rock, a knowledge that keeps the fire burning in the other musicians. While riding in the touring bus, they play Beatles trivia and answer questions about rock and roll. Jason says everyone is so energetic, enthusiastic, and into what they’re doing.
As for who picks which albums to perform, “J. and Jason arm wrestle.” All kidding aside, their goal appears to be to eventually perform all of their albums in the cities they regularly tour. They receive the most support in Huntsville, Ala., Knoxville, Tenn., and Birmingham — although, tongue-in-cheek, J. says he always gets the best reception at his house. They hope to add Macon to that list very soon. Audiences appear to be particularly receptive to “A Night at the Opera” and the Eagles’ “Hotel California.” However, Jason says that regardless of what music they perform, he always leaves a concert with a great appreciation for the album.
A couple of their favorite venues are the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville (“beautiful”) and the Tivoli Theatre in Chattanooga, Tenn. J. Says they love the nice, older venues; Macon’s Grand Opera House certainly falls into that category.
Learning and mastering other albums are always on the horizon. Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out of Hell,” Rush’s “Moving Pictures,” and ELO’s “Out of the Blue,” to name a few. So many classic albums, and so little time. A little cliché, maybe, but absolutely true.
There are many testimonials to the talent and success of BJS, including:
♦ Losing one of their band members to Aerosmith. While BJS haven’t performed any of Aerosmith’s albums to date, they just might — “when we get our musician back.”
♦ Losing several production workers to very large bands that sell out stadiums — “it gives us a great feeling when our people graduate to bigger things.”
♦ They have a friend in Pearl Jam who admits he “loves what we do.” Jason sent him a link to a BJS performance of Pearl Jam’s “Ten” album, and when the members of Pearl Jam listened, the guy in the front seat of their tour bus heard it and “wondered which Pearl Jam concert that was.”
Jason says that the ages of their audience members vary, all the way from teenagers to baby boomers. As for the teens, parents tell their children that being at a BJS concert “allows them to see and hear something they never thought possible.”
I couldn’t have said it better myself.
On April 14, the Black Jacket Symphony will perform “Synchronicity” by the Police in its entirety at the Macon Grand Opera House. Then, after a brief intermission, they will return to perform the greatest hits of many of the artists in their extensive repertoire — for the very first time. The show will be a celebration of “being back out there” after the better part of two (COVID) years, and will be their longest performance ever — using the most musicians in the band’s’ history.
Take it from a huge fan of classic rock, and a huge fan of the Black Jacket Symphony: You don’t want to miss it.
Look for me there. I’ll be sitting in the fourth row.
