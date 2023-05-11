For a couple of very special ladies on Mother’s Day.
I’ll never forget the first memorial service I attended as a member of the management team for a large retail company. It’s as clear in my mind today as it was more than 40 years ago when I was sitting in the back of the room observing.
The reason I can still picture it in my mind so clearly is because the service just never felt right. Not then, and certainly not now.
The service was so a father could say goodbye to his son. If there is one thing I know to be true it’s this: a parent should never have to bury a child.
Recently, Cindy and I attended the memorial service for someone who was very close to my son and his wife. Someone who was a friend of ours as well. Coincidentally, it was the funeral home where I remembered sitting in the back of the same room four decades ago.
Once again, it was the memorial service for a child. Only this time, it was so a mother could say goodbye to her daughter. A parent should never have to bury a child.
Malinda was just 31. Her last day on earth was almost three years ago to the day that Cindy and I lost a child of our own.
When we lost our son Josh, several of our friends and family members gave us items bearing a red cardinal. It’s been said that the appearance of a red cardinal in your yard is a visit from someone in heaven.
Today, Cindy and I have an entire garden in our yard dedicated to Josh’s memory. We’re proud to say that we built most of it ourselves — with a little help from our friends, of course. The bird feeders in Josh’s Garden keep us busy, as they need to be refilled at least every other day.
Bright red cardinals, of course, have been our favorite customers. Every day we feel blessed to have so many visits from heaven.
So, yes, Cindy and I know from personal experience: a parent should never have to bury a child.
Ronda, Malinda’s mother, wanted the service to be a celebration of her daughter’s life. With the conviction and composure that must have taken every fiber of her being — personally, I don’t know how she did it — Ronda accomplished exactly what she set out to do. The service was an uplifting and emotional tribute to her beautiful daughter, whom Cindy and I personally knew to be a lovely and caring human being determined to be the best person she could possibly be.
It was obvious other people felt the same way, as there wasn’t an empty seat in the room. Anyone who couldn’t get a seat was standing against the walls. Per the mother’s request, one person after another made their way to the front of the room to pay tribute to the life of a wonderful young lady who was taken from us much too soon.
My favorite story about Malinda was from one of her childhood friends with Ronda lecturing the two of them. It went like this:
As the friend stood directly in front of Ronda, Malinda stood behind her mother making funny faces, waving her arms, and rolling her eyes. It was all her friend could do not to break out laughing.
As she relayed the story, in my mind’s eye I could see it all playing out — exactly as her friend described it. (Incidentally, she apologized to Miss Ronda at the end of her story. Her recollection of the event brought just the right amount of levity to the room — and went a long way toward fulfilling Ronda’s goal of celebrating Malinda’s life.)
I noticed that everyone who spoke made it a point to mention Malinda’s bubbling personality — and it wasn’t just a cliché when they mentioned how her radiant and infectious smile lit up a room. Afterwards, a video collage featuring photographs of Malinda, from the time she was in diapers to the day she wore a graduation gown, was shown on the large screen at the front of the room. Every time Malinda’s face appeared on the screen, the first thing that caught my eye was her smile.
Ronda ended the celebration by saying how much Malinda loved butterflies. She related a story about seeing a yellow butterfly perched on a flower as she entered a building for an appointment not long after Malinda passed. When the appointment was over, the yellow butterfly was still there. As she passed by, she said, “Good morning, Malinda.”
Cindy and I understood completely. We do the same thing every time we cross paths with a cardinal.
