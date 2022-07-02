More than 50 years ago, housewives all across the nation turned on their televisions in the afternoon to watch Art Linkletter’s House Party. The most popular segment was called “Kids Say the Darnedest Things,” in which the host posed questions to a panel of young children. For example:
Linkletter: What’s the hardest thing for you about school?
Young boy: Buttoning my pants.
Linkletter: What advice did your folks give you for today?
Young boy: Not to make my mother look like a jackass.
There have been several Republicans who are putting on their own version of House Party lately. If Art Linkletter were alive today, they certainly would have gotten his attention. Because Republicans are saying the darnedest things.
“As horrible as what happened [was], it could have been worse. The reason it was not worse is because law enforcement officials did what they do. They showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire.”
— Texas Governor Greg Abbott, right after the school shooting in Uvalde. He couldn’t have been further from the truth. Incidentally, Abbott made no mention of the educators who shielded their students and died beside them in the classrooms where the gunman was barricaded for an hour — while law enforcement waited outside, avoiding the gunfire.
“If you’re a Republican, you can’t even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent or they’re coming after you.”
— Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, after learning that Peter Navarro was indicted on contempt of Congress charges for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 Committee. What he failed to mention is that either offense is a crime, regardless of one’s political affiliation.
“Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes, taking videos and pictures. You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from Jan. 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”
— Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, discussing what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6 — apparently oblivious to the chaos, violence and destruction that took place.
“Do you know right now, I have something that [you can bring] into a building, that will clean you of COVID, as you walk through this, this dry mist? As you walk through the door, it will kill any COVID on your body. EPA, FDA-approved. When you leave, it will kill the virus as you leave, this here product.’
— Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, discussing — we can only hope — a science fiction novel he plans on writing.
“We’ve got lots of theories. We just don’t have the evidence.”
— Rudy Giuliani, speaking to an Arizona official while attempting to overturn election results in support of No. 45’s lie about voter fraud in his defeat by Joe Biden. Have another drink, Rudy.
“Today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”
— Alabama’s Mo Brooks, moments before the Capitol came under attack and, at the time, was a Republican candidate for Senate. (Brooks lost in a runoff to Katie Britt by a margin of almost two to one.)
“Rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets. So goal No. 1 in the state of Texas is to eliminate rape so that no woman, no person, will be a victim of rape.”
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, when asked why his state would force a victim of rape or incest to carry a pregnancy to term. Texas, incidentally, is the state with more rapes than any other state in the country, averaging more than 40 rapes a day the last few years — or one rape approximately every 36 minutes.
Art Linkletter would have had a blast talking with today’s Republicans. Heck, some of them may have already appeared on his show when they were kids.
One Republican, the lawyer for No. 45 who came up with the hare-brained scheme to pressure the vice president to overturn the results of the election, pleaded the fifth to all 146 questions posed to him in an investigation by the January 6 Committee. Refusing to answer questions on the grounds it may incriminate him just may have been the smartest thing said by a Republican in recent memory.
Another Republican — and we all know who I’m referring to (code name: ‘inject bleach’) — has made so many ridiculous comments that it’s hard to choose one for the sake of this narrative. So I’ll go with this one, from July of 2016:
“I’ve had a beautiful, I’ve had a flawless campaign. You’ll be writing books about this campaign.”
Technically, No. 45 sold himself short. His campaign isn’t the only thing people have been writing about. And believe me, they’re saying the darnedest things.
