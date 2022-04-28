I recently had the opportunity to listen to a couple of noted authors: James Patterson and David Baldacci. Not in person, mind you, but through the wonderful online world of MasterClass.
MasterClass is a platform that allows you to view tutorials and lectures pre-recorded by experts in various fields, such as sports, cooking, art, and, of course, writing. It operates much like Netflix. In other words, you have to pay for it. However, if you’re like almost everyone I know using Netflix, you can access it by using the password and logon of a friend or relative.
In the following, I will provide everything you need to know about writing. It’s going to save you a lot of time — Baldacci’s MasterClass is almost four hours long — and it’s absolutely free.
Let me start out by saying this: I write the way I talk. Whether I say something or write it down, it comes out pretty much the same way. The only noticeable difference is that when I say something, you won’t see the punctuation marks.
I like to think of myself as an “easy read.” I don’t stumble over really long words — multisyllabic, they’re called, which sort of makes my point for me. I also don’t get distracted with things that have absolutely nothing to do with what I’m writing about, which some authors have been guilty of to pad their word count. I won’t mention any by name, because I promised Stephen King I wouldn’t.
Therefore, I believe I am at least marginally qualified to offer these tips for aspiring writers of all ages:
1. It’s not how many words you use, but how you use them. Make every word count. Write to your heart’s content, but be sure to trim the fat later — because there will be plenty of it. To illustrate my point, this tip alone was originally 327 words long before I got around to trimming the fat.
2. It doesn’t take three paragraphs to describe a tree. That’s what poetry is for. Limit your descriptions to a couple of adjectives. Trees, for example, are tall and green.
3. Use simple words if you can. “Rest” and “relaxation” essentially mean the same thing, but one of them is multisyllabic and should be avoided at all costs.
4. Don’t use words you don’t use in everyday conversation. If you’ve never used the word “serendipitous” in conversation, don’t use it when you write. Incidentally, that’s the first time I’ve ever used the word serendipitous, so there’s no need to look up the definition. I certainly didn’t.
5. Something I’ve passed along to writers at least 10 million times: don’t exaggerate.
6. Cross your T’s and dot your I’s. Otherwise, they’ll appear to be the same letter.
7. Write to the intellectual level of your intended audience. There was an episode of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” in the early ’60s in which Laura Petrie (Mary Tyler Moore) wrote a children’s book and gave it to husband Rob (Van Dyke) to read aloud. The first three words out of his mouth were “Danny was morose.” I mention it now because I’ve been waiting to share it with someone at the right time for more than 60 years.
8. Don’t use too many metaphors. Too much of a good thing can kill you.
9. Try to avoid writing about dragons. Unless it’s in a poem. Incidentally, dragons are the main reason I never watched “Game of Thrones.”
10. Be aware that writing fiction is hard. It’s like telling a whole bunch of lies and trying to keep them all straight.
11. If you write in a foreign language, be sure to provide the English translation. For example, I once wrote about having chest pains and, thinking it might be a heart attack, I went to the Emergency Room. After several tests, I was informed that my chest pain was caused by a simple case of pericarditis — Latin, I explained, for “definitely not a heart attack.”
12. Proofread as many times as it takes to ensure everything is exactly how you want it. Then proofread it one more time after that. Then once more, because being the author you know how the manuscript should read and probably missed that you wrote your overconfident main character always “took things for granite” or that the magician shouted “viola” rather than “voila” when he pulled a rabbit out of a hat.
13. Be wary of using idioms. No one likes beating a dead horse.
14. Don’t end sentences with a preposition. It’s considered bad grammar, and when that happens you never know what you might end up with.
15. Create colorful and descriptive names for everyday things. For example, you could refer to a squirrel as a “nut hustler,” a camel could be a “sand moose,” and ice cubes “cold water with corners.” Now play along: What’s another name for a fanny pack? A butt bag, of course.
I doubt Patterson or Baldacci would appreciate me doling out all of this advice for free. If they have a problem with it, well, they can just kiss my MasterClass.
As for you, you’re welcome. And I mean that in the most serendipitous way possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.