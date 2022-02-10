We were living in Quonset Point, R.I., in the winter of 1964. At the end of yet another grueling day of third grade, I did what I did every afternoon to relax: I went into my room, closed the door, and turned on my tiny AM transistor radio.
Only this day was different. I’d never heard anything like it before.
Oh yeah, I’ll tell you somethin’ I think you’ll understand
When I say that somethin’ I want to hold your haaand …
Music would never be the same. The Beatles’ first No. 1 hit was followed shortly thereafter by their second and third No. 1’s: “She Loves You” and “Can’t Buy Me Love.” Beatlemania was in full bloom, capturing the ears and souls of America’s youth — including a slightly overweight 9-year-old Navy brat like me.
The first Beatles’ album I purchased with the money I earned mowing lawns was “A Hard Day’s Night,” on the same day it was released in the summer of ’64. When “Revolver” was released two years later, I thought it was the best album I had ever heard — and perhaps would ever hear. (Sure, I was only 11, but even at that age I just knew what I was talking about.)
Then, one year later, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Magical Mystery Tour” were released just a few months apart, making me wonder: How does the Fab Four do it? Perfection following perfection, and then perfection again after that.
The following year they did themselves one better: They released two albums in one, their masterpiece, the so-called “White Album.” Two of the songs have always stood out, and for two entirely different reasons: (1) the Eric Clapton-accompanied “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” my all-time favorite Beatles song, and (2) “Helter Skelter,” the song that Charles Manson interpreted as a subliminal message to commit violence. Both historical, albeit with entirely different references.
In 1969, “Abbey Road” was released, my all-time favorite Beatles album. Could there be a better way to end the decade of the British Invasion? I think not.
It’s not a stretch to say I literally grew up listening to the music of John, Paul, George, and Ringo. That being said, there are a handful of events in the history of the Beatles that had a direct impact on my life:
· Early in 1967, there was a rumor that Paul McCartney had been killed in an automobile accident and replaced with someone that looked just like him. Conspiracy theories abounded, and they were given extensive coverage by DJ’s all over the world. Teenagers everywhere researched them thoroughly, and thankfully, they all proved to be false. (The one I remember most vividly — and personally researched thoroughly — was that Paul’s bare feet on the cover of “Abbey Road” meant that he was no longer with us. Again, false.)
· My first slow dance was to the Beatles’ “Hey Jude.” I was only 13 years old, and it took a lot of courage back then to ask a girl to dance. I tried impressing her, as we shuffled back and forth on the dance floor, by mentioning I had the highest average — 158 — in my junior bowling league. She wasn’t impressed, and told me her average was 145 — and by the last “nah nah nah-nah, Hey Jude,” our short-lived romance was over. (In retrospect, I didn’t ask her to dance a second time because I was intimidated by her bowling prowess — only to find out later her highest game ever was 145, not her average. Big difference.)
· When the Beatles broke up in 1970, I — along with everyone else of my generation — was devastated. My only consolation was that I owned all of their albums, so I still had one more way of keeping the Beatles alive. Rumor had it that the new woman in John Lennon’s life, Yoko Ono, caused the breakup. Unlike the rumor of Paul’s death, this one proved to be true.
· I’ll always remember where I was — and exactly what I was doing and who I was with — on three important and solemn dates in the history of our country: (1) Nov. 22, 1963, the day JFK was assassinated; (2) 9/11/01 — the day the Twin Towers were attacked; and (3) Dec. 8, 1980 — the day John Lennon was shot. I doubt I am the only one of my generation who can say that, either. They all demonstrated how fragile human life can be, and that tomorrow should never be taken for granted.
I never had the opportunity to see the Beatles perform in person. But Cindy and I did have the opportunity to see Paul McCartney a couple of times — and I can state for a fact that he was very much alive. The first time was at the Omni in Atlanta (1990), and the second time at Desert Trip in Indio, Calif., (2016). In the latter, he played more than three hours in an energetic performance you wouldn’t expect from a 74-year-old man. It was one of the thrills of my life to see Sir James Paul McCartney perform the songs — and the music that will forever be remembered as the Beatles legacy — I’ve listened to for almost all of my life.
And today, almost 60 years after hearing the Beatles tellin’ me somethin’ for the first time, I’m still listening.
