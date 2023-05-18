Dear Grandson,
It’s hard to believe that you’re almost finished with eighth grade. Next year you’ll be in high school, and if things stay on track you’ll be heading off to college in another four years.
That being said, I have a surprise for you. It’s something I put together in the summer of ’69, the year I finished eighth grade. Fifty-four years ago (sigh).
Those were some of the best days of my life. Since I wanted to remember them, I put a few mementos in a time capsule. Well, technically I put them in cold storage in the freezer at Tanaka’s Butcher Shop when our family was still living in Hawaii.
Anyway, Mr. Tanaka just sold his building — it’s going to be an Apple store — and had to clear everything out. He asked me to take what was mine.
So here’s what will be arriving any day now from the 50th state:
♦ “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida,” an album by Iron Butterfly. I played it so many times that I wore the grooves out on one side. Unfortunately, it’s the side with the 17-minute version of the title song. The other side should be just fine, however; I never played it.
♦ A ticket stub to a night of professional wrestling at the Honolulu Civic Center. I was a huge wrestling fan because back then wrestling was real. And, unlike most people today, I wasn’t afraid to admit it.
♦ My Moanalua Mustangs T-shirt. It’s special to me because Moanalua Intermediate School opened the year I started seventh grade there, and I was one of the students that voted for “Mustangs” as our school mascot. (The other options were mice and mango, so the competition was pretty weak.)
♦ The three-wood from my first set of golf clubs. It’s called a wood, because the clubhead is actually made of wood, not metal like the clubs your dad uses. I played golf the entire summer and even won the first tournament I ever played in. But it wasn’t because I was particularly good; it was because everyone else was pretty bad.
♦ My seventh-grade class photo. I was sporting a crewcut because dad promised me a slot car if I cut my hair short. What’s a slot car? Hours of mindless entertainment. Sort of like an Xbox.
♦ My ticket stub from a Jimi Hendrix concert at the Waikiki Shell. Yes, that Jimi Hendrix. Don’t worry; I wasn’t as cool as that makes me sound. I saw a Peter, Paul and Mary concert there once as well.
♦ The skateboard that I bought ($12!) with my very own money from my very first job cutting lawns. It’s just a slat of wood with four metal wheels, but the only other option at the time was a slat of wood with four plastic wheels, and it would have taken twice as many lawns to afford it.
♦ The Jan. 13, 1969 issue of the Honolulu Star-Bulletin proclaiming the New York Jets as Super Bowl Champions. Hold onto it: Ripley may come calling for it one day. I think I might have also kept the football I threw for six months straight pretending to be Joe Namath.
♦ Our family’s first color television set. The first television show I watched on it was Batman. For some reason, the sound effects for the fight scenes were written on the screen.
♦ A copy of Spiderman No. 53. Doctor Octopus is in it. It’s the only comic book that made it into Tanaka’s freezer. Dad threw away all the rest before we left the island. If I had to guess, it was around 3,000 issues that I started collecting back in 1961. If I had any idea what they would have been worth one day, I would have held onto them and retired when I was your age.
♦ The speaker from my first stereo system. Before you ask: Yes, I realize it’s larger than the television set. But you have to understand, back then, the bigger the louder.
♦ The very first issue of Rolling Stone with John Lennon on the cover. It cost a quarter, but it’s probably worth a little more than that now. You might want to check. Check on that issue of Spiderman while you’re at it.
♦ A dark blue Nehru shirt and a pair of desert boots. I wore them to an Iron Butterfly concert once. And before you ask: No, I didn’t keep any photos.
The point of all this is that I want you to enjoy yourself before you start high school. That’s what summers are for at your age: fun. Maybe you can get around to making a time capsule for a grandson of your own one day.
But whatever happens, I hope you have a summer that’s terrific — like my summer of ’69.
