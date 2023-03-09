ludwig col. sig.jpg

Scott Ludwig

Every now and then, sports needs a reminder that it’s not always about winning. Sometimes it’s just about having fun. That’s why sports occasionally needs a dose of reality, and the best way to achieve that is through a little comic relief.

Basketball has the Harlem Globetrotters. Boxing has Mike Tyson. And football, of course, has the Atlanta Falcons.

Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.

