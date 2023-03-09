Every now and then, sports needs a reminder that it’s not always about winning. Sometimes it’s just about having fun. That’s why sports occasionally needs a dose of reality, and the best way to achieve that is through a little comic relief.
Basketball has the Harlem Globetrotters. Boxing has Mike Tyson. And football, of course, has the Atlanta Falcons.
One can even find comic relief in the Olympics. Remember Eddie the Eagle, the ski jumper representing England in the 1988 winter games? Finishing dead last in both of the events in which he competed, the press nicknamed him “Mr. Magoo” — allegedly because he had a hard time seeing. One Italian journalist referred to him as a ski dropper.
However, when it came to comic relief, baseball was still missing out.
That is, until the Savannah Bananas were born.
When it comes to originality, Jesse Cole, the founder of Fans First Entertainment, is batting a thousand. His company owns and operates the team that has redefined baseball, the thoroughly original and highly entertaining Bananas.
Cole was at one time the youngest general manager in baseball when he was with the Gastonia Grizzlies. The team was a dismal failure. In 2014, in his last game with the Grizzlies, he proposed to Emily, his future wife — in the middle of the baseball field.
The next morning, the newlyweds went to Savannah for a quick vacation. A quick, life-changing vacation, as it turned out, because just two years later Cole introduced the world to his team of yellow-uniformed baseball players. Cole, as you might expect, opted to dress in yellow as well, only his attire is a tuxedo — complete with a yellow top hat.
Today, the Bananas have been featured on ESPN, CNN and MSNBC. Ever since their inaugural season, they’ve sold out every game. The waiting list for games currently consists of 500,000 eager fans.
But it didn’t come easy. To make it happen, the Coles sold their house, emptied their savings, and slept on an air mattress so they could purchase the fledgling minor league baseball team in Savannah. Jesse’s passion for creating attention, loving his customers more than his product, and loving his employees more than his customers formed the foundation for what turned into an instant and incredible success.
Cole’s mantra is “whatever’s normal, do the exact opposite,” and he certainly puts his money where his mouth is. If you’re lucky enough to get a ticket to a Bananas’ game — incidentally, a ticket costs $25 and it not only gets you into the park, it also allows you all the food and drink you want — you’re going to see things you’ve never seen before on a baseball diamond. At any given game, you just might get to see:
♦ A batter striking out on three straight pitches in less than 11 seconds.
♦ A batter doing a split to minimize the strike zone so that it’s nearly impossible for the opposing pitcher to throw a strike.
♦ The world’s tallest hitter, a batter on stilts, who does just the opposite.
♦ A baseball game played with a two-hour limit; the team ahead after two hours wins.
♦ An outfielder doing a backflip while catching a pop fly.
♦ A batter stepping out of the batter’s box is called out.
♦ A player walking on a yellow carpet — with adoring teammates on either side — as he makes his approach to the batter’s box.
♦ The Banana Nanas, a cheerleading squad of “golden girls.”
♦ Dancing umpires.
♦ Employees in penguin costumes directing traffic into the parking lot — while handing out popsicles to the youngsters (and telling them to “stay cool, kid”).
♦ A player making his way to the batter’s box — with his bat on fire.
♦ And my personal favorite: if a fan catches a foul ball, the batter is out.
That should give you some idea why there are a half-million names on the Bananas’ waiting list.
However, not all of the original ideas thought of by Cole and his staff are put into play. For example, a relief pitcher has never gone from the bullpen to the pitcher’s mound on the back of an actual bull. But there’s always that possibility in the future.
That’s because there’s always tomorrow for a man who believes that “you have to try more, you have to come to bat, and you have to take your swings. People don’t remember your failures. People don’t remember that Pete Rose (baseball’s all-time leader in hits) made an out more than 10,000 times. They’re going to remember the hits.”
That’s why, according to Cole, “you should never stop swinging.”
