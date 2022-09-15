Money is the root of all evil. — Apostle Paul
Money, so they say, is the root of all evil today. — Pink Floyd
Money. It doesn’t matter if you have it. It only matters if you don’t. Roger Waters, one of the founding members of Pink Floyd, has it. That much is certain.
Cindy and I went to see Waters perform in concert in Atlanta recently. We’re always happy to help pad his wallet with a little green — within reason, of course — because his music is sensational. It always is.
Only this time, his concert performance offered something else besides just music: a two-hour on-screen barrage of social commentary on a variety of topics, including power, violence, and human rights. Roger and I practically grew up together — that is to say, during the same era — so he and I share similar views. His are just more well-known.
None of his commentary, however, was more powerful than his commentary about money; commentary that was portrayed, coincidentally, in a song titled “Money.” You may have heard it before.
But have you ever really listened to the words? Do you know anything about the song, other than it begins with the sound of a cash register? It’s complicated, but I’ll give it a shot:
The message in Money is that even though someone may have more money than they could possibly ever need, it’s still hard for them to part with it, even if they happen to care deeply about their fellow man. The fact remains that some people will always have more, while others will always have less. A financial fact of life, so to speak. There are some who may profess that they’re all in favor of helping the less fortunate, but there aren’t a whole lot of people actually doing it. To summarize: greed is not good.
I hope I got most of that right.
During the concert, I thought about how much I paid for tickets as I was bombarded with Waters’ — let’s be honest — propaganda (albeit with good intention). In short, I could have purchased the entire Pink Floyd catalog for the price of admission. I didn’t bother to check on the price of a Roger Waters T-shirt while we were there, but I imagine it was in the neighborhood of $30 or more. I do know that a couple of hot dogs, one soda, and a soft pretzel took the better part of a $20 bill, however.
So after the concert I decided to find out if Waters — ahem — puts his money where his mouth is. I am happy to report that he does. Very much so, in fact.
I learned he is actually quite generous in his philanthropic endeavors. He contributes to a number of notable organizations, including:
♦ Amnesty International (conducting research and generating action to prevent and end grave abuses of human rights and to demand justice for those whose rights have been violated);
♦ Bob Woodruff Foundation (ensuring our nation’s impacted veterans, service members, and their families have access to the highest level of support and resources they’ve earned for as long as necessary);
♦ Crisis (working to prevent wars and shape policies that will build a more peaceful world);
♦ Gibson Foundation (committed to introducing, inspiring and amplifying the power of music through guitars across all generations, genres and genders);
♦ Hoping Foundation (providing grants to grassroots community associations working with young Palestinians in refugee camps);
♦ Human Rights Watch (helping to protect rights and save lives in more than 100 countries worldwide);
♦ Living 8 (concerts to fund support for the elimination of poverty);
♦ Robin Hood (elimination of problems caused by poverty in New York City);
♦ Save the Music Foundation (helping kids, schools and communities discover their full potential through the power of music);
♦ Tibet House (preservation and protection of Tibet’s ancient traditions of philosophy, art, and culture).
Quite an impressive resume, if I do say so myself. (I do, incidentally.) Roger Waters has money, there’s no doubt about it. And apparently he doesn’t mind sharing some of it with others.
Money, you see, doesn’t always have to be “the root of all evil today.” Or any other day, for that matter. Some days, money can even be a good thing. When it’s used to sow seeds of hope.
