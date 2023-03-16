When I turned 40, my eye doctor advised me that I should wear glasses. He thought I needed them to do different things. Like, for example, to see.
And one of these days, I might.
Then again, that was 28 years ago. I just need some time.
Speaking of time, as it passes by I’m realizing my eyesight just isn’t what it used to be. I’ve known now for, well, ever since the eye doctor told me so 28 years ago.
I imagine most of you are familiar with Mr. Magoo. For those of you who aren’t, he was a fictional cartoon character who got into trouble because of his extreme near-sightedness — compounded by his stubborn refusal to admit he has a problem. He followed every mishap with his catchphrase: “Oh Magoo, you’ve done it again.”
You can find Mr. Magoo’s opening theme on YouTube. Magoo gets into his car and drives over the top of a moving train, into a haystack, through a barn, onto the back of a bull, through a mud puddle full of pigs, into a fire hydrant, into the hook of a towering crane that launches him onto a roller coaster, along a pair of electrical wires, and ultimately into a high voltage electrical box.
My eyesight has gotten bad, but not that bad. But the way things are going, it won’t be long.
Recently, I was driving through a small town for the first time. I was using a GPS app for directions. As I got close to a busy intersection, the app told me to “Turn left in 400 — 300 — 200 feet.” Then, a split second after I heard “100 feet, GPS instructed me to “Turn left.”
So I did. I immediately turned left — directly into two lanes of oncoming traffic, because it was a one-way street. Only it wasn’t the way I was going. There was a chorus of blaring horns that let me know.
What happened next is irrelevant. Just know that I survived and the car didn’t suffer any damage. As for what happened to the sidewalk, I plead the fifth.
In my defense, I didn’t even see a sign indicating it was a one-way street. That is, if there even was a sign. But if there was one, I know why I missed it.
It’s because I couldn’t see it. The glasses I was told to wear — oh, I don’t know … 28 years ago — I left at home.
Poor eyesight doesn’t always explain everything, however. Things like eating boiled shrimp with the shells still attached, or popping a Starburst candy in my mouth without taking them out of the wrappers. Or pouring creamer in a glass of milk instead of a cup of coffee. Or eating decorative potpourri, mistaking it for a bowl of snacks.
None of that happened to me, of course. Those were all my friend Al’s doings, a person who, by the way, doesn’t have any problems with his eyesight. That’s because he’s an optometrist. They’re Magoo-worthy moments, of course, but they have nothing to do with his vision. I’m not sure what exactly, but I assure you he can see just fine.
As for me, I’ve had my fair share of Oh, Magoo, you’ve done it again moments as well. Only mine aren’t anything like Al’s. Mine have repercussions besides causing digestive issues:
· I accidentally cut myself so often that I have a can of blood clotting spray in both of our garages and on all three levels of my house. I also have a can in the glove box of all our cars. You might say the spray is my American Express card: I never leave home without it.
♦ I trip over things all the time. What kind of things? Every things.
♦ I’m constantly dropping stuff, bumping into walls, and losing my balance.
♦ I make mistakes when I’m behind the wheel of an automobile like — well, driving the wrong way down one-way streets. I’ll leave it at that. If there’s any more, you’ll likely be reading about them. Or seeing it on the news. I don’t think any of them are due to my failing eyesight, however. There’s got to be some other reason. Maybe.
♦ I’m now a certified klutz.
♦ I’m losing my motor control.
♦ I’m losing my mind.
Hopefully, I’ll get to the bottom of this soon. A good start, of course, would be to start wearing the glasses I’ve had lying around here somewhere for 28 years.
And I plan to, if I happen to see them.
