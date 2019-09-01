At Phoebe, we are focused on transforming the delivery of health care in southwest Georgia and doing all we can to meet the needs of the communities we serve more effectively. We need your input to help us build a better future for health care in our region.
I was proud to stand before a large crowd of Phoebe employees, board members and community leaders in our main hospital lobby last Monday to unveil Phoebe Focus, our overarching new philosophy and strategy that will guide Phoebe into the future and ensure we remain focused on you, the people we have the privilege to serve. Now, with your support, it is time for the entire Phoebe Family to get to work making our plans a reality.
Phoebe Focus includes our commitment to patient safety by becoming a High Reliability Organization. In recent years, Phoebe has had incredible success in improving patient safety, and we are determined to build on that success with a goal of high-quality care and zero patient harm. Phoebe Focus also includes a $250 million capital investment over five years in key areas that will benefit patients most, as well as a renewed commitment to offer outstanding service to every patient and visitor.
I invite you to visit phoebefocus.com to learn more about our plans and initiatives. You can also give us your input and sign up to serve on focus groups that will help us design a new patient-centered emergency room, expand our NICU and develop a larger network of urgent, primary and specialty care centers to make care more accessible and affordable.
Phoebe is an amazing place with a 108-year history of outstanding community service. I am continually amazed by the compassionate care offered by members of the Phoebe Family in our facilities throughout this region, but we all know we have opportunities to be better. Phoebe Focus is our commitment to identify those areas of opportunity, develop specific plans for improvement and work hard to implement those plans. I look forward to updating you regularly on our progress as we work together to strengthen Phoebe’s bonds with our communities and deliver the best health care to the people of southwest Georgia.
Scott Steiner is president and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health Systems.