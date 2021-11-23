...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 8 AM
EST /7 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures around 30 to 32 early Wednesday morning.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama and most of southwestern Georgia.
* WHEN...Early Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures can kills crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
&&
During this season of thanks, I want to express my gratitude to every member of the Phoebe Family – and all the other health care heroes in southwest Georgia – for all they have done this year.
2021 has been another difficult year, and it has been especially challenging for health care workers. We began the year in the midst of a wave of COVID cases, only to see an even worse surge hit our region in late summer and early fall. Through it all, our health care heroes have risen to every challenge thrown at them by the pandemic, and they continue to serve the people of southwest Georgia with skill, professionalism and compassion. We cannot thank them enough.
Of course, we are also grateful for the outpouring of support we have felt from many of you in the communities we serve. It is difficult to express how meaningful it was during the toughest days of the delta surge to see groups of people gather outside our hospitals to pray or offer bottles of water and bags of snacks as our care teams arrived for work. Your prayers, posters, thank-you cards and donated meals truly inspired and sustained us.
I am proud of our team and thankful for their dedication to our patients and our community. Southwest Georgia is fortunate to have such a gifted and committed group of professionals serving the health care needs of our region. We look forward to continuing to serve you in the year to come and to live up to Phoebe’s vision to make every life we touch better.
