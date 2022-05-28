The news was heartbreaking and horrific. How could any human being lock himself in a classroom of innocent fourth-graders and brutally murder them and their teachers? The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, came only a week and a half after the mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., where shoppers at a neighborhood grocery store were targeted because of their race.
There are no easy explanations as to why these atrocious acts continue to happen in our country, and there are no easy solutions. That difficulty, however, cannot lead us to throw up our hands and walk away from the problem. In 2020, gunshot wounds became the leading cause of death for American children and teens.
We must come together. We must take action. And that response should include treating the epidemic of gun violence in the US as the public health crisis it truly is. We need to devote energy, expertise and resources to this epidemic as we have with other public health crises that have killed far too many Americans, from COVID to cancer to car crashes.
At Phoebe, we will look for ways to enhance our behavioral health services, expand efforts to encourage safe gun storage and use, and strengthen our partnerships with community organizations that work to prevent violence. As we undertake our community health needs assessments, we will be open to discussing gun violence and listening to concerns and suggestions from our community.
We pledge to work together — in the memory and honor of gun violence victims — with policymakers, first responders, community leaders, survivors and loved ones of those lost to find solutions and prevent further tragedies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.