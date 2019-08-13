Whereas vicious and despicable attacks are being waged against law enforcement officers in America; and Whereas law enforcement officers are the domestic protectors of American citizens, our society and our way of life; and Whereas responsible citizens have a moral duty to support the institutions and citizens who place their lives in peril every day so that our society can enjoy the rights, privileges and freedoms of a great Republic which our forefathers and God provided us; Now therefore the following proclamation is issued by the Sons of Confederate Veterans organization:
The Sons of Confederate Veterans organization (SCV) proclaims Thursday August 15, 2019 as NATIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION DAY. SCV Camps, Brigades, and Divisions throughout the South are showing their support for law enforcement officials on this day. We SCV Southern Patriots offer our most sincere thanks and appreciation to America's! law enforcement officers for their daily protection and service to the American public.
James King is camp commander of SCV Camp 141 in Albany.
James W. King
Albany