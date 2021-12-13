As colorful lights adorn yards and holiday wish lists are shared with loved ones, the winter season brings with it much more than wonder, joy and cheer. The travel days, shopping excursions, holiday parties and happy reunions can create moments of exhaustion and stress for those who consider themselves the most festive.
Children are susceptible to feeling the changes associated with the holiday season, especially when it comes to their daily routines. Although maintaining consistent routines can be challenging at any point of the year, once schools observe holiday breaks, it makes it much more difficult, even if the changes are well-intentioned.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children do best when routines are regular, predictable and consistent. Dr. Seema Csukas, vice president and market chief medical officer for Georgia, shares how families can manage their children’s routines to foster a peaceful and merry season for all.
There’s no denying that the holiday season promises some of the most delectable and indulgent courses and desserts, but for children, let’s not forget a little treat goes a long way. For younger children, it’s easier to control what goes on their plate, but as they mature and begin to make their own decisions, monitoring what they eat poses a bigger challenge.
Holiday diets are all about moderation. A way to avoid begging for more and the resulting sugar crash is, per week, provide set, quantity options for children but empower them to choose when they would like to indulge. While you are the one in charge, children will feel independent to make their own decisions and will understand that consumption limits aren’t a punishment, but rather are an occasion to be savored.
Children naturally have a lot of energy, and it’s recommended that they get at least one hour of physical activity a day. But during the holidays, it’s convenient to skip this in favor of taking part in seasonal fun.
Science shows that physical activity triggers important mood regulators to battle against stress and anxiety, and in this time of routine change, creating physical, holiday fun for the whole family is the perfect solution. Some options include ice skating at the local rink, a neighborhood walk to see holiday lights or volunteering at your community soup kitchen. You never know, a new family tradition could be created.
To create a predictable and easy-to-follow night routine is to create understanding children. While some deviation is expected during a holiday break, parents should honor and stick to their children’s’ sleeping schedule as close as possible.
In order to wind down after a merry evening, we recommend parents create a routine that both they and their children can easily follow. This includes brushing teeth, reading a book and tucking them into bed each night. These simple steps can significantly decrease the stress nighttime can bring and allows everyone to be well-rested.
It’s understandably exciting to reunite with loved ones and enjoy their presence after spending time apart, but when it comes to children, it’s critical that parents maintain open dialogues about routines and the overall rules your household follows. Immediate family may be more aware than extended family, so please don’t forget to review the routines with all those who may be visiting.
It’s easy to get caught up in worrying about your children’s routines or gift-giving, but remember, this is a fleeting moment in time that should be spent with those who mean the most to you. These are the memories that will last longer than any present.
To help you and your children this holiday season, CareSource provides coverage for necessary exams and immunizations, as well as transportation to remove barriers from getting proper health treatment. For more information, visit www.caresource.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.