Two teenage girls, 16 and 17, are walking out of a convenience store when the security guard stops them. Like many young people, they’ve made a bad decision -- to shoplift a few candy bars and a copy of Cosmo. The 16-year-old will be given a juvenile court date and released to her parents. Unfortunately for the 17-year-old, she lives in Georgia. Georgia is one of only three states that prosecutes all teenagers as adults when charged with crimes after their 17th birthday. The 17-year-old will be arrested, handcuffed, taken to jail, and required to post a bond and appear in adult court. She also will have an arrest on her record for the rest of her life.
As district attorney of DeKalb County, I saw this scenario over and over. I am encouraged to see that a bipartisan majority of Georgia state representatives passed HB 272, which would raise the age of juvenile court jurisdiction so that 17-year-olds who do not pose a risk to public safety would no longer be automatically treated as adults.
Research suggests that raising the age reduces juvenile re-offending. Studies from the Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Department of Justice show that young people are less likely to re-offend if they are kept out of adult courts, jails and prisons. So raising the age of criminal responsibility means fewer crime victims, lower crime costs, and fewer juveniles cycling through our adult system in the future. Groups like the National Sheriffs’ Association and the Major Cities Chiefs’ Association publicly support raising the age to 18.
Georgia teenagers compete with their peers from other states for jobs, colleges and graduate schools. College and job applications require that the applicant must disclose if they have ever been arrested, regardless of the disposition of their case. Unlike almost every other state, we are branding our 17-year-olds with adult arrest records, even for misdemeanors and minor felonies, and holding them back for the rest of their lives.
This proposal was defeated a few years ago when Georgia lawmakers were told horror stories about crimes by 17-year-olds. However, Georgia law still gives district attorneys the authority to prosecute children age 13 and older for violent crimes, which account for only roughly 5% of the arrests of 17-year-olds each year. Raising the age of criminal responsibility to 18 will not prevent my counterparts from bringing 17-year-olds who commit serious violent crimes into adult court.
Now that HB 272 has passed the House and moved on to the Senate, I ask the Senate to consider how this legislation will help both the juveniles themselves and the safety of our communities. Georgia should seize this opportunity to join our neighbors in treating 17-year-olds as the youths they are.
J. Tom Morgan
Atlanta
