shirley sherrod.jpg

Shirley M. Sherrod

 Special Photo

I lost my husband of 56 years two weeks ago. And while I am appreciative of the countless condolences received, the best way to pay tribute is to make it to the polls this election.

Sherrod — as I called him — came to southwest Georgia for that very reason in the fall of 1961. He was dispatched by the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, not to sit-in at lunch counters or desegregate train and bus station waiting rooms, but to expressly fight voter suppression on behalf of black people head on. And he did.

Shirley Miller Sherrod is president and CEO of The Sherrod Institute, whose member organizations serve the black community and especially black farmers in 14 counties in rural southwest Georgia. She is the widow of the late Rev. Charles M. Sherrod and the former USDA Director of Rural Development under the Obama Administration. She resides in Albany.

Tags

More Opinion

Squawkbox
Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated