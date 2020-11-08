As a south Georgia native, I watched in sheer horror to see Don Cole be defeated by Rep. Sanford Bishop in the Nov. 3 election. What does it take to elect a Republican in the Second District?
Year after year, great candidates are beaten by Rep. Bishop, who has been little more than an empty suit in Washington since 1993. The Second Congressional District was gerrymandered to include three urban centers: Albany, Columbus and Macon. I understand that it is a tough climb, but I do not understand how someone like Mr. Cole could lose by nearly 20 points in an area I know to be quite conservative, irrespective of socio-economic or racial differences.
Now is the time for Republicans in south Georgia to examine this situation. The leftist ideology that Bishop represents is a clear and present danger to the people of his district. He may say he does not support it, but we all know that he does what Nancy Pelosi demands of him.
The battle lines are so clear, and it is up to the Republicans to fight the onslaught of leftism in every city, county and state.
David Gregors
Saint Marys
