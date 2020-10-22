In regards to "Georgia House Resolution 1023," which speaks of waiving "sovereign immunity" to prevent from suing government officials when they commit unconstitutional actions:
In our experience in Lee County, we feel sovereign immunity needs to be waived. We purchased land in 1989, and our home was built in 1991. Then, on 03/14/91, we moved in. Lumpkin Road was a dirt road at the time.
During the Flood of 1994, we had no issues with flooding. The road was paved by the GDOT engineers and Ross Construction Co. and and was completed in October of 1997. Then the road was turned over to the county for maintenance due to it being a county road. On March 8, 1998, we were flooded due to no drainage pipes across the road in front of our home and a few other homes. The road became a massive dam in front of our house. The water had nowhere to go. Farmers had to come pump the water out of our yard with the county to get water out of our home. Everything we had in the house we lost.
In 1998, the county hired the Stevenson & Palmer engineering firm. After surveying what had been done with the paving, they gave three proposals to repair the problem with the drainage of the road. Proposals were presented to Lee County commissioners. They tabled the issue and chose not to do anything at that time. Legal advice was sought because the county did not do anything to correct issues. The attorneys in state and out of state quoted sovereign immunity to us. Also we notified government officials. This law has impacted our family financially, emotionally and in general other ways.
On 12/2/2018, our home flooded again. Our contents were not flooded in all rooms, but the home developed black toxic mold because the county refused to pump the water off. We had that expense of incubation of mold. All inside side walls had to be removed. We had to move out of our home and wait for the water in the yard to dry up. We could not get in to begin cleanup. The water was approximately 4 feet deep in the driveway at its highest. We called the fire department out because my mother in law is elderly, and we needed to get her out. The water was too deep for their vehicle to come in to get her. A boat was not available to use to get her out. We drove her out.
Due to Hurricane Michael, finding a contractor was difficult. Georgia Restoration and Protect (GRAP) was hired and began work with mold remediation treatments, cleaning, and demo work. This began in the summer of 2019.
Two weeks before we were to move in on 03/09/2020, the house was flooded again due to not enough drainage.
Our preferred flood policy insurance has been canceled as of August, and we had to go with standard flood insurance coverage, which costs five times as much. This is with the same insurance coverage with the same company. We are not in a flood plain, and we are in a preferred flood zone.
We were told by county commissioners that they want to help up us, even though they legally did not have to. They hired another engineer to assess what needs to happen. As of this writing, our road is not any way planned for repair, only looked at. The issue keeps being tabled. There is nothing that we can do because of sovereign immunity. Vote yes to waive sovereign immunity. We have been out of our home since Dec. 2, 2018. We have been working this issue for 22 1/2 years.
Please vote yes to waive sovereign immunity. Help!
Larry & Dianne Christmas
Leesburg
